From Marvel to DC: Comic book fanatic to open new shop

Oliver Harvey is set to launch his own shop in Hellesdon. - Credit: Supplied

A comic book enthusiast is set to make a lifelong dream come true when he launches his very own shop next week.

Oliver Harvey, from Norwich, runs Canary Comics & Collectables and has always been passionate about "nerd culture" - adding his love for the hobby was something that "naturally grew".

And now Mr Harvey's pastime is set to be transformed into a business when he opens his store in Dixons Shopping Centre in Hellesdon on Tuesday, March 1.

Marvel and DC comics are popular among Mr Harvey's customers. - Credit: Supplied

The 32-year-old said: "I had a pop-up stall on Norwich Market for about three and a half years and it went really well.

"I enjoyed my time in the market as it was very community-based and everyone gets on with each other.

"There just wasn't enough space."

Mr Harvey said when he started, collecting comics had a stigma attached and wasn't so widely accepted.

But due to the popularity of the Marvel films, there has been a surge in demand for merchandise whenever a new film hits the cinema.

"People can get carried away with the hype whenever a new film comes out so I always get a lot of requests for the latest thing," he said.

"Spiderman has always been the most popular thing to sell for decades - everyone goes crazy for it."

And the hobby isn't just for self-confessed nerds anymore.

Mr Harvey explained that collecting comic books has a wider appeal due to how accessible the popular films are.

He said: "A lot of comics have become part of pop culture because of the films so more people than ever are interested.

"People are more accepting about what people's hobbies are now."

Mr Harvey ran a successful stall on Norwich Market for a number of years. - Credit: Supplied

Having harboured ambitions of moving to bigger premises, Mr Harvey was left with the challenge of finding a larger, but affordable space.

He soon found that city centre spaces were too expensive to rent.

He added: "This meant I needed to look outside the city and I know Hellesdon well so spotted a rare opening near where businesses had been for years.

"I felt it was a good place to set up shop.

"I haven't had the space to do online selling yet but that's definitely where I'm aiming for next."