Why this independent coffee shop has boarded up windows

Fika, located in Wensum Street in Norwich, was seen boarded up. - Credit: Archant

Customers of a popular city coffee shop feared their favourite spot had closed after it was spotted with boards in the windows.

But thankfully for them, Fika in Wensum Street has confirmed the site is simply undergoing a refurbishment.

A sign spied outside the door says the newly revamped cafe will reopen on Monday, January 17.

Fika, which is thought to be Norwich's smallest coffee shop, has a Swedish focus and opened in 2019.

During the pandemic, Norwich-born owner Mark Lawrence said his two tables indoors were able to remain in line with the Covid rules.

Coffee shop Fika is set to reopen on Monday, January 17. - Credit: Archant

Speaking at the time, he said: “You usually have your regulars and get to know faces, and you can almost judge which day of the week it is by who you’re seeing. People aren’t yet back into their old habits but nothing’s normal yet.

“I think anybody who feels uncomfortable in a space as small as this isn’t going to be coming out. People need to do what they are happy with - I’m just trying to create a space in which people are comfortable."