London underground-themed club to open in basement of city cocktail bar

Published: 6:30 AM August 28, 2021

Richard Chisnell is the owner Sherbet Lemon cocktail bar on Prince of Wales Road. - Credit: Jessica Coppins

A new London underground-themed nightclub is set to open in the basement of a Norwich city centre cocktail bar, which has celebrated a busy first fortnight in business.

Sherbet Lemon officially opened in Norwich last month and its owner is already moving onto his next project.

To add to the bar’s quirky interior, Richard Chisnell is set to start renovations downstairs where he will create a club space with a London underground theme.

Mr Chisnell, 40, is also the owner of neighbouring business the Fat Fox Pizza Den, which he hopes will provide everything you need for a night out in Norwich.

He said: “We opened Sherbet Lemon about weeks ago and we have had a really good start.

“We have tried to make it really quirky with traffic lights, wooden pallet booths, grass on the floor and a bar made out of grass and we have a new cocktail machine.

“I recently got approached by a couple of guys who wanted to start doing a student night. They were looking for a venue and I said that I have an empty venue downstairs.

“I went away to have a think about it and I came up with idea of a London underground theme.”

The new club area will officially open for the first time as a student night, called Tropicana Nightlife, during the city’s freshers week on Friday, September 24.

The student night will be held every three to four weeks and when the event is not on it will open as a normal club on Friday and Saturdays.

Mr Chisnell added: “We will have separate music downstairs to upstairs, a DJ booth, glossy white London underground metro wallpaper and we are curving the ceiling and walls with thin wood so it looks like you are in a tunnel.

“We are excited and looking froward to getting the students in. Hopefully we can build up a new following.”

On Fridays and Saturdays party-goers can also use a scannable QR code to order cocktails or a Fat Fox pizza from next door.

Sherbet Lemon is open from 6pm until 4am on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays including bank Mondays.

