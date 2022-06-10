New porridge flavour launched to keep folk eating winter breakfast

Gavin Fulcher and Tom Ginn in 2017 when the business first started on the Norwich market, they now sell their much-loved porridge all over the city and beyond. - Credit: Jodie Huggins

Of a chilly winter morning there's nothing better than tucking into a steaming bowl of hearty porridge.

But with summer in full swing and temperatures soaring in the Fine City, how does a business selling the traditionally winter breakfast keep demand going?

It has to get inventive, which is why Norwich Porridge has launched a new flavour for the balmy summer season.

The business was created by friends Gavin Fulcher and Tom Ginn who were training for a marathon in 2016.

Mr Fulcher, 39, said: “We were eating a lot of porridge during training and we just thought that we could do a bit better than what was on the shelf.

The best way to enjoy Norwich Porridge in the summer is to try overnight oats, which involves soaking the oats in the fridge overnight. - Credit: Jodie Higgins

“We felt the options weren’t very generous, particularly with the fruit and nut flavours,”

The company currently offers five different flavours: cranberry and pistachio, grain and seed, fruity and nut, just nut.

And the latest addition to the roster is apple strudel flavour.

Gavin Fulcher and Tom Ginn in 2017 when the business first started on the Norwich market. - Credit: Jodie Higgins

Mr Fulcher said: “I think my favourite at the moment is definitely cranberry and pistachio.

“We don’t scrimp on the ingredients - there is £1.80 worth of pistachio in each 500g bag.”

Though porridge is seen as a seasonal meal the breakfast boffin believes there is a perfect way to enjoy the breakfast during the warmer weather.

He said: “It’s all about overnight oats for me.

Norwich Porridge features the finest ingredients and they don't skimp on their extras either. - Credit: Jodie Higgins

“I prep the night before. I put oats, coconut milk, nuts and yoghurt in a jar and put it in the fridge overnight so that the oats absorb the milk.

“When the morning comes my breakfast is prepared for me - it’s so refreshing.”

Mr Fulcher opts to top his overnight oats with fruit and yoghurt.

All the oats for Norwich Porridge are sourced in East Anglia with as many of the other ingredients grown as locally to home as possible.

Mr Fulcher said: “Shopping from small businesses helps to boost the local economy.

“We have seen a huge uprising in local stores stocking local produce and we are happy to be part of that movement as well.”

With packaging that dons well-known local landmarks such as City Hall's lions, Norwich Porridge is a hard one to miss.

It can be found in Jarrold and St Giles Pantry but a full list of stockists can be found on the website.



