Inside the tiny homes created for city's unusual creatures
- Credit: Archant
Whether they've got two legs, four, or none at all, every species in Norwich has a perfect home on offer.
Courtesy of Scaped Nature, in St Giles Street, even the tiniest reptiles in the Fine City have a cosy place to rest their heads.
The business is run by Joe Farnell, 27, who took on the site in January from its previous owners.
The boss creates mini natural landscapes for rare species from across the world now living here in Norfolk.
He said: “I’ve started adding my own twist to the business since becoming the owner.
"This has entailed adding animals and creating new naturescapes - as well as the previously popular aquascapes and terrariums."
Scaped Nature is currently home to frogs, shrimp, chameleons, geckos and much more.
Shrimp have shot up in popularity since the lockdown and Joe is helping city folk to create the perfect enclosure for them.
He said: “Shrimp are simple.
"The only rules are that you need to give them shrimp-specific food. Owners don’t really need to do much as they will tolerate less clean tanks.
“Even in a small tank you can have an army of shrimp that will breed and grow, they add movement to aquascapes and also lend a hand in keeping it clean.”
He added that not only will Norwich's fishy and reptilian friend enjoy their more natural habitats but owners may see new traits coming through.
Joe said: “Pets tend to display more natural behaviours when you give them more natural habitats.
“Giving them natural soil mixes, sand, rocks and real plants make them happier so they are generally friendlier and better to handle.
“It also means you do not have a big tub filled with plastic toys. Instead you have an actual landscape which is more rewarding.”
Joe says that the maintenance on the more natural enclosures is also easier because the areas need very little doing to them.
He explained: “If you are using soil, you can use tiny insects like springtails and isopods which are part of the ecosystem.
"As a result the enclosure becomes its own cycle and all you’ll need to do is feed your animal.”
Joe added he wants as many people - and their pets - as possible to understand the benefits of natural habitats.
He said: “I only sell what I would use. I don’t sell any fake plants or plastic toys, my whole game is promoting this more naturalistic style.”
Joe welcomes people to pop into the shop and learn more about this beautiful way of keeping animals.
How much space do unusual animals need to thrive?
Though shrimp can live in small spaces they really begin to thrive from 10 litres and above.
A planted tank with some sort of wood is great for shrimp and they also love having places to hide.
Shrimp will help to keep a tank clean themselves however their tank isn’t without maintenance and will still require cleaning.
Frogs would need something bigger.
They would be happiest in a 37-litre tank at least but it is important to ensure that it is tall - particularly for tree frogs as they enjoy climbing.
They do well with high humidity so it’s likely their enclosure would need some sort of mister.
If a natural landscape is wanted to make the perfect home for African Pygmy Dormice a 3ft vivarium - a type of tank - would make a good minimum.
These cute creatures would display much more natural behaviour if their enclosure had natural substrate and places for them to snuggle up as they would in the wild.