New made to order Chinese takeaway opens in city

A new city takeaway will be offering authentic Chinese food to city folk. Inset: Founders Richard Tadd and his wife Huili Qu - Credit: Richard Tadd

A new takeaway which prides itself on being "100pc authentic" is set to shake up Friday nights in Norwich.

Chinese Kitchen has launched in Dereham Road courtesy of husband-and-wife team Richard Tadd, 39 and his wife Huili Qu, 32.

There are many dishes on offer including seven main dishes to choose from. - Credit: Richard Tadd

Richard said: “My wife is Chinese. We recently moved to the UK but we lived together in China for 16 years.

“Huili has tried a lot of the local Chinese cuisine and they have been adapted for a British pallet so they are not 100pc authentic.”

The pair are very passionate about the cuisine.

Originally from Shanghai, Huili prides herself on being able to cook the freshest and most authentic Chinese food possible.

The takeaway also offers freshly squeezed juices which are made fresh every day. - Credit: Richard Tadd

Richard said: “It is all well and good to say you enjoy Chinese food but if you want to taste real Chinese food, you need to make sure it is authentic.

“Anyone who has had the pleasure of eating in China will say the same. Chinese takeaways in the UK just aren’t the same.

“So many people who move here from China will tell you they really miss the food.”

Richard's favourite dish on the menu is Kung Pao Chicken - a spicy stir fry dish - as it reminds him of Shanghai where they used to live.

Though if that doesn’t quite hit the spot, the new restaurant has plenty to choose from.

The takeaway will be offering service between 4pm and 8pm every day. - Credit: Richard Tadd

With seven main dishes, five rice and noodle options, 11 sides, four freshly squeezed drinks and 10 imported drinks from China, there is sure to be something for everyone.

There are also three soup options which are listed as hot and spicy.

Richard said: “These are very spicy and are certainly not for the faint hearted.”

Though the duo are able to make the dishes without spice for those who wouldn’t dare to taste it.

The restaurant prefers customers to order a day in advance because everything is made to order.

Richard said: “We don’t cook in bulk and hope that it sells.

Richard Tadd, 39 and Huili Qu, 32 lived together in Shanhai for 16 years. - Credit: Richard Tadd

“If quality is what you are after then what you are getting with us is exceptional.”

They will only be offering a dinner service which runs 4pm to 8pm.

To find out more or to view the menu, visit the website.