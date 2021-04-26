News Norwich City FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Business

Westlegate building sold for for co-living flat development

Author Picture Icon

Eleanor Pringle

Published: 5:35 PM April 26, 2021   
Estateducation and JaeVee have purchased a building in Westlegate for co-living flats

Estateducation and JaeVee have purchased a building in Westlegate for co-living flats - Credit: Estateducation/JaeVee

A "lifestyle not yet experienced before in Norwich" is set to come to the city centre with the redevelopment of a prominent site. 

The Boar's Head and the Westlegate buildings have been bought by developer Estateducation in a joint venture with its spin-off crowdfunding property development platform, JaeVee. 

The buildings were formerly the location of 15th century pub the Boar's Head, which was bombed in 1942 before being rebuilt as the city's first music hall, Barbarella's. 

The Boar's Head before the Second World War. Source: Local Recall/localrecall.co.uk

The Boar's Head before the Second World War. Source: Local Recall/localrecall.co.uk - Credit: Archant Library

Now the location will go through another revamp with the now three storey building - excluding the retail units on the ground floor - being converted from office to co-living spaces.

The flats will occupy the building which runs down Westlegate, up St Stephen's and into Surrey Street.  

You may also want to watch:

Planning permission is yet to be submitted, but should they be approved, work is planned to start and complete within 18 months.

Estateducation has already completed similar projects in Norwich such as The District, where  professionals can rent a furnished bedroom with a shared living and kitchen space. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Plan to add 200 more houses to 1,196-home development
  2. 2 Blaze caused by fire pit damaged four Norwich homes
  3. 3 Armed police hunt for man after attack near Zak's restaurant
  1. 4 Man in 50s taken to hospital after incident at Norwich Royal Mail depot
  2. 5 Man wanted in Norwich
  3. 6 Former Boots chemist could become restaurant and takeaway
  4. 7 Norwich's modern store that rose from rubble of The Blitz
  5. 8 Man's '10 month of hell' on journey to long Covid treatment
  6. 9 Tributes paid to father-of-three and tireless mental health campaigner
  7. 10 Photographer captures gull's ambush on Norwich peregrine

The rooms also come with access to a cinema room and a gym.

Ben James Smith, chief investor at Estateducation and co-founder of JaeVee, said: "We're delighted to complete the acquisition of this site in Norwich undeniably one of the best real estate assets in the city.

The Boar's Head after the Blitz. Source: Local Recall/localrecall.co.uk

The Boar's Head after the Blitz. Source: Local Recall/localrecall.co.uk - Credit: Archant Library

"We’re excited to see JaeVee’s presence in the city of Norwich continue to grow as we expand on our local portfolio. Norwich is a city that’s progressively growing so we’ve earmarked this area as a key place to invest.

"We thank both our debt lender and investor partners in supporting this property development joint venture.”

The units will be designed by Norwich-based business CAM Architects with work completed by Devise Construction. 

JaeVee - which is part of Estateducation Ventures - claims to offer a "unique concept" whereby any investor can pitch in for the redevelopment of buildings across the world, including current projects such as Burlington Place in Sheringham. 

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

St Benedicts Street, Norwich.; PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Teenager arrested in Norwich after drugs seized

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
An artist's impression of the proposed Aldi on Longwater Business Park, off William Frost Way in Costessey.

Aldi approved - but who will build pedestrian crossing?

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
Angling Direct on Aylsham Road.Byline: Sonya DuncanCopyright: Archant 2017

'I was an idiot' - Worker admits stealing fishing equipment worth £3,700

Christine Cunningham

person
Cuckoo Road, Stow Bridge, near King's Lynn Norfolk

Bag a bargain as homes go on sale from £50,000

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus