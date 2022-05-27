Chaos at major airports sees demand for Norwich flights increase 400pc

Richard Pace, managing director at Norwich Airport, is getting ready for a busy summer. - Credit: Norwich Airport

Passengers taking off from the Fine City's runways are expected to increase by nearly four times this year.

Customers' reasons range from avoiding queues at major airports to convenience.

Norwich Airport's managing director, Richard Pace, said more and more people are starting to pick up on the city's worst-kept secret.

He said: "We had a major recruitment drive earlier this year in anticipation of a busy summer so passengers have not had the queues that we’ve seen at some of the larger airports.

“We are expecting 350,000 passengers to fly with us this year compared with just 80,000 during the pandemic.

“We are seeing a strong demand for people wanting to go on holiday after two years of Covid restrictions."

TUI - one of Norwich's flight providers - has seen an 11pc increase on summer 2019 with an extra surge in the last six weeks.

Mr Pace said: “It’s about convenience - 1.5 million people live within a 90-minute drive of Norwich Airport.”

Out of Norwich passengers can fly to 17 destinations such as Greece, Turkey and Spain.

Mr Pace said: “These flights have been operating close to capacity since restarting in the first week of May.

“We’ve got a great reputation as a friendly and easy to use airport with everything on the same level from the car park through to departures," he added.

Laura Hodges, 42, is one of those who has chosen to fly out of Norwich over major airports this year.

The head of performing arts at the Thetford Academy, who lives in Blofield, will be travelling to Crete with her family.

She said: “There were so many options. My husband realised that there were around ten departures from Norwich so it was a no brainer.”

Laura said she chose to fly from the city locations for a number of reasons.

“I hate being late. It can ruin the whole build up to the holiday.

“We are just a 15-minute drive away from Norwich Airport so even if a taxi didn’t arrive, someone would be able to drive us.”

She added: “If you forget something like your passport, you can just go home and get it.”