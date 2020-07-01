Everything you need to know about Norwich cinemas reopening

The reopening Cinema City, Norwich has been pushed back due to the postponement of some blockbuster films. Picture: Submitted Archant

Cinemas in Norwich are gearing up to open their doors to avid movie watchers from July 4.

Vue Cinema in Castle Quarter will reopen on July 10 . Picture: Archant Vue Cinema in Castle Quarter will reopen on July 10 . Picture: Archant

Here is a guide on what you can expect from the city’s cinemas as they open for the first time in months.

Norwich Odeon is one of the first of the cinema chain's reopenings. Pic: Odeon Norwich Odeon is one of the first of the cinema chain's reopenings. Pic: Odeon

Cinema City on St Andrews Street

Reopening date: Friday, July 31. The cinema had originally planned to open earlier but due to the postponement of blockbuster films, including Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, it delayed reopening until the end of the month.

Safety measures: There will be a limited number of seats in use, hand sanitiser available, enhanced cleaning throughout the day, staggered film screenings to allow for safe entry and exit of the cinema.

There will also be protective screens at kiosks and extra training for staff.

Food and drink service: The bar and restaurant will remain closed until further notice, but kiosks will be fully stocked with snacks and drinks will be available.

How to buy tickets: Customers will be able to pay in cash at the cinema but they are encouraged to pay by contactless payment. There will be a limited number of cash tills in the cinema to buy tickets, but pre-booking online is recommended to help maintain social distancing.

Films showing include: Upcoming releases Tenent, Proxima and Mulan as well as No Time To Die, A Quiet Place Part II, Black Widow, Wonder Woman 1984 and Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch later in the year.

Odeon in Riverside

Reopening date: Saturday, July 4. The Norwich Odeon will be one of the first 10 Odeon cinemas to open in the country.

Safety measures: There will be limited seats on sale for each show and free seats between each guest. Family groups and social bubbles will be able to sit together.

The cinema will be cleaned more regularly with hand sanitiser stations installed throughout.

In order to avoid queues, there will be staggered start times and markings on the floor to indicate social distancing.

How to buy tickets: Cash cannot be used at Odeon cinemas. Instead, visitors are encouraged to book online or buy tickets at the cinema via contactless payments.

Food and drink service: Pick and mix will not be available. However, the cinema will offer pre-packaged food and drinks including bottles, Butterkist popcorn and bags of sweets.

Films showing include: 1917, Parasite, Sonic The Hedgehog, The Greatest Showman, The Hangover, Harley Quinn: Bird’s of Prey and Little Women.

Vue in Castle Quarter

Reopening date: Friday, July 10

Safety measures: Vue boss Tim Richards said in a statement they were still waiting on “specific advice from the government”.

He added: “We are confident we can look after our staff and our customers with enhanced protocols. By the time we reopen in the UK, our methods will have been responsibly and robustly deployed in the real world.

“We have learned how to do this from our operations in Taiwan where we never closed and have successfully operated through pandemics such as SARS in the past and from our sites in Germany, Denmark, Netherlands, Poland and Lithuania, where we have recently and successfully reopened to the public.”