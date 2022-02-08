22-year-old with streetwear 'empire' starts shipping worldwide

Ross Woodrow is the owner of Cigarette Skateboards. - Credit: Ross Woodrow

A 22-year-old who created his own skateboard and streetwear "empire" during lockdown is now shipping his products worldwide.

Ross Woodrow said he is "incredibly proud and grateful" after a very successful start for his business Cigarette Skateboards.

The artist and graphic designer, from Norwich, launched the brand during lockdown after he graduated from university.

Ross Woodrow, owner of Cigarette Skateboards, has published a book which is being sold in skateboarding and streetwear stores in Norwich. - Credit: Ross Woodrow

And he quickly made a name for himself within the city's skateboarding scene.

His online business sells a range of items – all bearing his artwork – including T-shirts, hoodies hats, socks, tote bags and phone cases.

Last year he also started selling clothing at Supply Norwich, an independent streetwear and skateboard stall on the market.

Since then, Mr Woodrow has made his way into The Drug Store – one of city's most popular streetwear and skating retailers.

And with demand soaring, he teamed up with a manufacturing company so he could ship his products all around the world.

But it didn't stop there.

Following this, Mr Woodrow collaborated with the popular brand Champion and designed a limited edition baseball cap.

He said: "Opening up to the manufacturing company has been really cool.

"Before I was so busy shipping stuff away but now I can focus on the designs and give everyone better quality merchandise.

Ross Woodrow, owner of Cigarette Skateboards, collaborated with the brand Champion to create a limited design baseball cap. - Credit: Ross Woodrow

"There was some really exciting news which came from that, in America the brand Champion use the same manufacturing and distributing company.

"So we got together to design a baseball cap and did an advertising campaign around Norwich. It was bizarre seeing Cigarette Skateboards alongside such well-established brand."

Mr Woodrow has also been selling his merch on tour with the Norwich-based band Red Wine Talk.

And most recently he published his very own book called Teach A Man To Fish – a short story in poetry form accompanied by his art.

It is currently available in Elm, The Drug Store, Supply, Lowell and Slayyy Vintage in Norwich.

Mr Woodrow added: "When I started this brand I was blown away with the amount of support it got. But it has just kept on growing.

"I had a dream of selling art and all of this has cascaded from it.

"I'm super proud and obviously very grateful."