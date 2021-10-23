All of Norwich's Christmas opening hours

Published: 9:53 AM October 23, 2021

With the Christmas season fast approaching, so does the shopping that often goes along with it.

Here are the opening hours of some of Norwich's larger shops and centres.

Chantry Place

The centre will open as usual from 9am Monday to Saturday and 10am on Sunday.

On Thursdays, the centre will be open until 8pm, and on Fridays and Saturdays, the centre will be open until 7pm.

On Christmas Eve, Chantry Place will shut at 5pm and will reopen on Boxing Day.

The centre will also be shut on New Years Eve

John Lewis

The store will be closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day, and New Year's Day.

It will be open 10am to 5pm between Monday 27 and Tuesday 28.

The store will be open on Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve.

Castle Quarter

Through December the opening hours will be 9am to 6pm Monday to Saturday, and until 8pm on Thursdays, with Sundays being open 10.30am to 4.30pm.

On Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve, the centre will be open 9am to 5pm.

On Christmas Day and New Years Day, the centre will be closed.

From December 26 to 28, the centre will be open 10am to 5pm.

Many of the leisure and entertainment will be open later.

Jarrold

On Christmas Eve, the store will be open from 9am to 4.30pm.

The department store will be closed on Christmas, Boxing Day, and New Year's Day.

On New Years Eve, the store will open from 9am to 5.30pm.