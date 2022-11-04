Norwich gets Christmas makeover - but is it too early?

The Christmas display at Jarrold in Norwich. Inset: Carol Mason with granddaughter Harriet - Credit: Denise Bradley

It's an age old question: when do you put your Christmas decorations up?

It seems in the Fine City there's no such thing as too early, with trees and lights popping up days before Bonfire night.

And with tomorrow marking the 50-day countdown to the big event, city folk are ready to get festive.

Charlotte Sims, owner of beauty salon Charisma in Farmers Avenue, had already dug out the decorations and said: "It's far too early but it's welcome.

Chloe Cutting and Charlotte Sims at Charisma with their Christmas tree - Credit: Denise Bradley

Senior therapist Chloe Cutting added: "We put it up on Wednesday ready for our Christmas event on November 11.

"We're in the Christmas spirit and just doing our own thing."

Over at Jarrold - which already has its windows dressed with festive evergreens - 68-year-old Carol Mason was shopping with her 18-month-old granddaughter Harriet.

Carol Mason and her granddaughter Harriet outside a Christmassy Jarrold - Credit: Denise Bradley

She said: "Halloween's done so it's not too early for Christmas decorations.

"For little ones it brings the Christmas magic with the lights - they really captures their smiles.

One of Jarrold's Christmas windows - Credit: Denise Bradley

"The rules at home though are that decorations aren't up before December 1.

"However I want to get my Christmas shopping done and wrapped in November this year so December is for decorating and enjoying the season."

Fellow city centre shopper Tony - who didn't want to give his surname - said: "It's probably too early for Christmas decorations generally. It all starts earlier as the years roll by.

Tony, pictured outside a Christmassy Jarrold in November, said that people get into the festive spirit earlier and earlier each year - Credit: Denise Bradley

"However you can understand putting decorations up now from a traders' point of view."

Phil Morris, 65, added: "It's a little early for me. I won't be putting anything up until about ten days before Christmas.

Phil Morris in Norwich city centre, in front of Jarrold's Christmas display - Credit: Denise Bradley

"But the city decorations brings life to Norwich. It does look pretty.

"The countdown to Christmas is on.

"I think it's best to get Bonfire night out of the way first because it still gives you six or so weeks."

Paul McCarthy, general manager of Chantry Place with the centre's trio of twinkling trees - Credit: Chantry Place

Paul McCarthy, general manager of Chantry Place, was ready to get shoppers in a festive mood.

He said: "We went live with our Christmas lights at the end of October to spread some early festive cheer and to help shoppers control the cost of Christmas.

"Our trio of twinkling trees in Chantry Square is a brand new light scheme and looks fantastic, using low-energy LED powered by our 772 solar panels and from renewable sources."