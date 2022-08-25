Chocolate company offering new dessert-inspired bars in Norwich store

Harris and James chocolatiers and bakery in Haymarket will be introducing their new inclusion bars in Norwich this week. - Credit: Harris and James

A city chocolate company is set to release their new creations this week.

Harris & James have become known for being passionate about the quality and sustainability.

Daniel Smith, 48, commercial director at Harris & James, said: “We are very different from the rest as we are true chocolate makers rather than other companies that buy in pre-made mass produced chocolate and then simply add flavour, reshape and sell."

The new inclusions bars represent some very well-known deserts such as key lime pie, banoffee pie and sticky toffee pudding.

The inclusions are extra ingredients such as brownie chunks, meringue or date pieces added to the company's award-winning chocolate.

Daniel said: “As chocolate makers, we are impassioned and feel a responsibility for translating cacao’s unique taste and heritage through our chocolate.”

Chocolate bars will be available from the store in Haymarket from Friday August 26.