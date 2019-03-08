Search

Couple open new children's bookstore in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 14:41 20 August 2019 | UPDATED: 17:49 20 August 2019

Archant 2019

A new independent children's bookstore has opened in Norwich and promises to provide children and adults with a welcoming space that encourages reading and creativity.

Leanne and Dan Fridd, opened their new shop, Bookbugs and Dragontales, on Saturday, August 17, on Timber Hill.

The owners, who both have creative backgrounds in performing arts and theatre, said they were proud of their new store and the abundance of books and creative workshops set to take place over the coming months, as well as their broad selection of local coffee and cake available.

Art classes and spoken-word events are among the list of workshops planned commencing September 1, with the addition of talks from local authors also being arranged.

With a range of artwork painted on the walls by a local friend and artist, Bookbugs and Dragontales is described by the owners as a 'bookshop that friends and family built', expressed through their commitment to support local businesses.

Leanne and Dan aim to offer a unique bookstore experience with something for everybody to enjoy.

Their blog, that follows the process of opening the bookstore, can be found at www.bookbugsanddragontales.com

'He had his last meal at The Edith Cavell' - City bids fond farewell to Gonzo of Gonzo's Tea Room

Gonzo outside Norwich Cathedral on his last tour of the city. Photo: Courtesy of Brad Baxter

Updated WATCH: 'No one was stopping' - woman left bleeding after fall on busy city centre street

A group of passers-by including a waste lorry driver, Justin Brown (inset) stopped to help an elderly woman left bleeding after losing her footing on Queens Road in Norwich. Picture: Jessica Frank-Keyes

Updated Car overturns on busy A47 roundabout

Emergency services are on the scene at Longwater roundabout. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Four arrested on suspicion of human trafficking after police discover brothel

Four people have been arrested on suspicioin of human trafficking. Photo: PA Wire.

Video Norwich Indian named best street food restaurant in country

Owner of Dhaba at 15 Jahangir Ali (pictured right) with cousin Onik Choudhury celebrating success at the English Curry Awards Credit: Shaz Media
