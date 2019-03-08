Video

Couple open new children's bookstore in Norwich

A new independent book shop has opened in Norwich. BookBugs and Dragon Tales specialises in children's books but also caters for teenagers and adults. There is also a coffee shop. Bookshops owners Leanne and Dan Fridd Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019 Archant 2019

A new independent children's bookstore has opened in Norwich and promises to provide children and adults with a welcoming space that encourages reading and creativity.

Bookseller Poppy Stevens

Leanne and Dan Fridd, opened their new shop, Bookbugs and Dragontales, on Saturday, August 17, on Timber Hill.

The owners, who both have creative backgrounds in performing arts and theatre, said they were proud of their new store and the abundance of books and creative workshops set to take place over the coming months, as well as their broad selection of local coffee and cake available.

Art classes and spoken-word events are among the list of workshops planned commencing September 1, with the addition of talks from local authors also being arranged.

With a range of artwork painted on the walls by a local friend and artist, Bookbugs and Dragontales is described by the owners as a 'bookshop that friends and family built', expressed through their commitment to support local businesses.



Leanne and Dan aim to offer a unique bookstore experience with something for everybody to enjoy.

Their blog, that follows the process of opening the bookstore, can be found at www.bookbugsanddragontales.com

Bookseller Poppy Stevens









