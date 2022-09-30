Extra, extra! Ingenious way blind people can hear the headlines

Chatterbox, a talking newspaper, has been delivering the city's new to the partially sighted and blind for over 40 years - Credit: Archant

Meet the organisation which keeps partially sighted and blind people up to date with the Evening News.

Talking Newspaper Chatterbox, based in King Street, has provided a link to the city's news since 1979.

And on September 29 the Evening News team were invited down for a guest spot, reading out some of the week's top stories.

Roger Ryan, who took over as chairman of Chatterbox in the summer, said: "It's a fabulous service.

"It's free for all our listeners and helps people to keep up to date with the news on a weekly basis.

"Whatever's happened in and around the city - whether it's about Norwich City, the local council, or anything in between.

"The city is a wonderful place to live and we want to help those who can't read the papers or online articles a way to keep up to date with everything."

Chatterbox has 95 volunteers who devote their time to help create the recordings for the charity's 400-strong listeners.

Christine Gillham, 75, has volunteered as a team leader at Chatterbox for 15 years.

Christine, who lives in Eaton, said: "I sort through all the papers and identify a few stories to have read out.

"We have sub-editors who come in a trim down the stories so we can fit the recording into a one-hour slot.

"The stories are then recorded and put on to a master memory stick to copy them over to individual sticks for our listeners.

"They're then collected on the Friday.

"It's a pretty big operation to make sure everything goes smoothly."

The organisation is now hoping to expand on it's listenership.

Roger added: "Friends or family members can contact us to refer anyone they may know who's partially sighted, or blind, that they feel may get use and value from this service.

"We understand the challenges these people face.

"My mother is 91 and she's got very poor eyesight.

"She thinks Chatterbox is a real life-saver.

"It just helps her keep up with the city's news."

Chatterbox's website gives more detail on ways people can listen to the most up to date news.