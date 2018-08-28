Video

Norfolk jobseekers can buy an interview-ready outfit for £10 thanks to charity deal

Anne-Marie Smith, store manager of EACH charity shop on Plumstead Rd Norwich with a selection of clothes suitable for an interview. Picture: Neil Didsbury Archant

Norfolk jobseekers looking to impress future employers will be able to find an interview-ready outfit for as little as £10 thanks to a new campaign.

East Anglia Children’s Hospices shops in Norwich have joined forces with national careers app Debut, and fashion expert Amber Butchart, to launch their Dress to Impress for £10 campaign.

The national initiative is being showcased at charity shops across the UK and will help improve job prospects for millions of individuals by providing access to interview outfits and educating job seekers on correct interview attire on a budget.

The initiative comes amid news that it is becoming increasingly difficult for young job to strike the balance between looking professional but not breaking the bank, with research showing that 72% of career hopefuls aged between 16 to 23 admitting they wouldn’t know where to start looking.

EACH outlets across the region are taking part, including the stores in Aylsham Road, Bowthorpe, Plumstead Road and Unthank Road.

TV fashion expert Amber Butchart lead the advice for the campaign. Picture: Sense Communications TV fashion expert Amber Butchart lead the advice for the campaign. Picture: Sense Communications

Anne-Marie Smith, shop manager of EACH’s Plumstead Road store, said: “We’re excited to be part of this campaign as it should have a positive impact on all our shops whilst helping make a difference to our customers’ lives.

“We receive fantastic donations that’d make great interview attire, so the Dress to Impress sections will hopefully prove a real attraction for jobseekers, plus anyone who wears business attire and is looking for a bargain.”

Robin Osterley, chief executive of the Charity Retail Association, which represents 8,600 shops nationally, said: “Charity shops play a vital role in every community, making them a perfect place to help this campaign start conversations about finding work, give people a helping hand to get into employment, or source a fantastic interview outfit for a good price.

“The Dress to Impress for £10 initiative is extremely relevant today as competition for jobs is increasing, and people are looking for ways to save money during the job application process. Often education around what to wear is also missing - and this campaign helps to overcome that whilst supporting great causes across the UK.”

How to dress for a job interview:

The BBC’s fashion expert Amber Butchart has informed the campaign.

Here are her top tips for job seekers looking to make the right impression:

• Research the dress policy of the company you are applying for.

• Don’t be afraid to wear colour, but avoid clashing prints unless you’re interviewing for the arts or creative industries.

• Go for smart separates if it means avoiding an ill-fitting or badly made suit.

• Avoid jeans and t-shirts unless the company you’re interviewing with has a relaxed attitude to dress.

• Details matter: make sure your socks match and your clothes aren’t creased.

• Avoid garments with too much texts like slogans or large logos.

• A blazer or jacket in a dark colour is easily re-wearable and is good for smartening up all outfits.