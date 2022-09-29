Here are all the shops in Chantry Place offering discounts for students
- Credit: Chantry Place
Chantry Place will be opening its doors after hours to offer discounts of up to 50pc, entertainment and goodie bags for students.
The shopping centre has announced the return of its student night on Thursday, October 6, from 5pm to 8pm.
Retailers taking part include H&M, Schuh, Apple, Wagamama, The Real Greek, Levi’s, Lisa Angel and many more.
Chantry Place is also providing entertainment, including a DJ, photobooth and chill-out zone with beanbags and games.
The first 200 students through the doors, who head to the lower ground floor to find the Chantry Place marketing team, will also be able to get their hands on a goody bag.
There will also be free samples at Lush, a chance to win Apple AirPods, a spin to win wheel competition in Schuh and Lisa Angel will have goody bags for the first 50 customers.
Paul McCarthy, general manager at Chantry Place, said: “45 retailers are currently confirmed to take part in the event and all students are welcome to enjoy our late night shopping event."
Here’s the list of stores open on the night with discounts:
- Accessorize/Monsoon - 10pc
- The Annex - 10pc
- Ann Summers - 20pc
- Apple - education discount on Mac or iPad
- Boots
- Boux - 20pc and free goody bag with £50 spend
- Bubble CiTea - buy-1-get-1-free on large drinks & scratch card lucky draw
- Bullards - free NCFC 5cl gin with any 70cl bottle or pouch of gin sold
- Byron
- Clintons - 20pc
- Deichmann - 20pc
- Ernest Jones - 20pc on fashion watches
- Flying Tiger
- GBK - 30pc on food from 5pm onwards
- HMV
- Holland & Barrett
- Hollister - 20pc
- H&M - 20pc off £30 spend
- JD - 20pc
- KFC – free snack or side with the KFC app
- Krispy Kreme - 20pc
- Langleys - 10pc excluding Lego
- Levis - 30pc
- Lisa Angel - 20pc and 50 goody bags
- Lovisa
- Lush – free samples
- McDonald’s
- O2 - 20pc
- Rituals - 20pc
- River Island - 20pc
- Schuh - 20pc and spin to win wheel
- Skechers - 15pc
- Sole Trader
- Sports Direct
- Spudulike
- Starbucks - buy one get one free on all Tall sized drinks between 5pm and 8pm
- Superdrug - 10pc when signing up for a member card
- Superdry - first 50 students who make a purchase will get a free t-shirt and a goody bag, plus 20pc off
- The Perfume Shop - 15pc
- The Real Greek - 25pc
- Trespass - 15pc
- Wagamama - sample tray and vouchers
- Whistles, Hobbs, Phase Eight
- Zara