Here are all the shops in Chantry Place offering discounts for students

Chantry Place has announced the return of its student night on Thursday, October 6 - Credit: Chantry Place

Chantry Place will be opening its doors after hours to offer discounts of up to 50pc, entertainment and goodie bags for students.

The shopping centre has announced the return of its student night on Thursday, October 6, from 5pm to 8pm.

Retailers taking part include H&M, Schuh, Apple, Wagamama, The Real Greek, Levi’s, Lisa Angel and many more.

Chantry Place is also providing entertainment, including a DJ, photobooth and chill-out zone with beanbags and games.

The first 200 students through the doors, who head to the lower ground floor to find the Chantry Place marketing team, will also be able to get their hands on a goody bag.

There will also be free samples at Lush, a chance to win Apple AirPods, a spin to win wheel competition in Schuh and Lisa Angel will have goody bags for the first 50 customers.

Paul McCarthy, general manager at Chantry Place, said: “45 retailers are currently confirmed to take part in the event and all students are welcome to enjoy our late night shopping event."

Here’s the list of stores open on the night with discounts: