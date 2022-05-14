Harry Potter-themed shop nominated for award six weeks after opening

Rachel Watkins and Stephen Knock, owners of Norwich Cauldron in Magdalen Street in Norwich - Credit: Lauren De Boise

A city shop serving Norwich's wizarding community has got off to a "magical" start, with the new business already nominated for an award.

With wands, spell books and accessories for every budding witch or wizard, Norwich Cauldron, in Magdalen Street, has already become the go-to place for Harry Potter fans in Norfolk.

So much so that it has been nominated for Best New Lifestyle Start-up in Norfolk for the Muddy Stilettos Awards 2022.

On International Harry Potter Day on May 2, Norwich Cauldron held butterscotch beer tasting and a quiz around the city. - Credit: Norwich Cauldron

After opening around six weeks ago, owners Rachel Watkins and Stephen Knock said it has been a "magical" start.

"It’s really amazing," said Ms Watkins. "It’s not something we ever expected we have had such lovely reviews from our customers. We are doing what we love and I think that shows.

"We want to make sure our customers are stepping into a magical world and that it feels real, even if it's just for a little while."

If the shop wins within its Norfolk category, it will then be in the running for the national award.

To vote for Norwich Cauldron to go through to the next round visit the Muddy Stilettos website.