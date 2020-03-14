Coronavirus: Castle Quarter closes community areas and toy shop scraps events

Norwich shopping mall Castle Quarter has closed its community areas to the public as a coronavirus precaution.

While stores remain open the centre owners said a number of areas normally open to families would be closed until further notice.

The affected areas that have been closed include the community lounge, which hosts public events, the puzzle room, the table football parlour and Kastle Kids.

In a statement they said: 'In light of the current situation with COVID-19 and recent government advice, we have made the difficult decision to close our community areas until further notice as a precautionary measure.

'We are sorry for any inconvenience caused.'

Meanwhile toy store chain The Entertainer said it had stopped toy demonstrations and special visits.

In a statement issued through Castle Quarter it said: 'Unfortunately, character visits and toy demonstrations will be postponed until further notice. We're extremely sorry for any disappointment this may cause.'

