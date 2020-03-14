Search

Advanced search

Coronavirus: Castle Quarter closes community areas and toy shop scraps events

PUBLISHED: 11:05 14 March 2020 | UPDATED: 11:05 14 March 2020

Castle Quarter has clopsed community areas and The Entertainer events as coronavirus precautions. Picture: Archant

Castle Quarter has clopsed community areas and The Entertainer events as coronavirus precautions. Picture: Archant

Archant

Norwich shopping mall Castle Quarter has closed its community areas to the public as a coronavirus precaution.

While stores remain open the centre owners said a number of areas normally open to families would be closed until further notice.

The affected areas that have been closed include the community lounge, which hosts public events, the puzzle room, the table football parlour and Kastle Kids.

In a statement they said: 'In light of the current situation with COVID-19 and recent government advice, we have made the difficult decision to close our community areas until further notice as a precautionary measure.

'We are sorry for any inconvenience caused.'

MORE: Norwich's Apple store closed in wake of Covid-19

Meanwhile toy store chain The Entertainer said it had stopped toy demonstrations and special visits.

In a statement issued through Castle Quarter it said: 'Unfortunately, character visits and toy demonstrations will be postponed until further notice. We're extremely sorry for any disappointment this may cause.'

- For updates on how coronavirus is affecting Norfolk, please visit our Facebook page here

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Former school to be transformed into 'first class' police training centre

Hethersett Old Hall School is set to be transformed into Norfolk police's new training centre. Pictured inset is chief constable Simon Bailey. Picture: Steve Adams/Brittany Woodman.

Video Thieves steal 200 eggs from farm shop

Two thieves were caught on CCTV stealing eggs and fruit and vegetables. Picture: Oakland Organic Egg farm

Norwich's Apple store closed in wake of coronavirus

Large queue for the opening of the new Apple Store in Chapelfield, Norwich. Photo : Steve Adams

Coronavirus: UEA students go into self-isolation

UEA campus in Norwich. Picture: Denise Bradley

Coronavirus vaccine close to being developed for trials say scientists

A coronavirus unit installed at hospitals across the region. Picture: Chris Bishop

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe

Most Read

Coronavirus: UEA students go into self-isolation

UEA campus in Norwich. Picture: Denise Bradley

Restaurant in Norwich with all you can eat steak night opens

Michael's grill and steakhouse second chef Ross Charlic. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Dog owner suffers horrific attack as man tries to steal his pet

Brett Matthews comforts Toby, his seven-year-old Jack Russell Chihuahua cross, who has been left traumatised and Brett injured after a man attacked him and tried to steal Toby. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

City centre road to be closed for three days of resurfacing

Market Avenue is to be closed for three days of resurfacing Photo: Luke Powell

See inside former MJB hotel following £1.5m transformation to new housing scheme

Ben James has developed a fromer MJB hotel on Unthank road into luxury shared accomodation. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Norwich’s Apple store closed in wake of coronavirus

Large queue for the opening of the new Apple Store in Chapelfield, Norwich. Photo : Steve Adams

Coronavirus: Castle Quarter closes community areas and toy shop scraps events

Castle Quarter has clopsed community areas and The Entertainer events as coronavirus precautions. Picture: Archant

Man released under investigation as probe into A47 deaths goes on

An air ambulance at the crash scene on the A47 along the Acle straight. Picture: Sarah Burgess

Coronavirus vaccine close to being developed for trials say scientists

A coronavirus unit installed at hospitals across the region. Picture: Chris Bishop

Debenhams in Norwich giving away free makeover for Mother’s Day

Debenhams in Norwich is giving away a free makeover for Mother's Day Credit: Debenhams
Drive 24