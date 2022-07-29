Swanky showroom selling electric cars reopens after £1m refurb

Motorvogue, in Reepham Road, has partnered with manufacturer Stellantis after a £1million refurbishment. - Credit: Motorvogue

An independent car dealership on the outskirts of Norwich has reopened following a £1million revamp.

Motorvogue - a car retailer - has seen its Reepham Road facilities turned into a state-of-the-art showroom.

It will house fancy motors made by manufacturer Stellantis such as Alfa Romeo and electric vehicles from DS Automobiles.

The move will see it become Stellantis' first dual-brand outlet.

The new 450msq interior display area will house 10 new vehicles, with room for a further 50 new and used vehicles outside.

And the million-pound revamp is just the first part of the windfall, with a further £2m to be invested in the site in the next three years.

Motorvogue's new duel-brand facility will include Alpha Romeo and DS Automobiles. - Credit: Motorvogue

Jon Pochin, Motorvogue’s managing director, said: "The opening of this new retail concept marks a significant milestone - not just for Motorvogue - but for Stellantis.

"It's a source of great pride that Motorvogue in Norwich has been chosen by Stellantis to spearhead its new premium retail venture.

"We’ve enjoyed a highly productive relationship with Alfa Romeo spanning 25 years and will now harness this brand experience to drive awareness and loyalty among a new customer base across Norfolk.

"DS Automobiles presents an exciting new challenge for us and we’re greatly encouraged by the product plan for 2022 and beyond."

Jon Pochin, Motorvogue managing director. - Credit: Motorvogue

Founded in 2008, Northampton-based Motorvogue sells 10 car brands from across its 27 showrooms.

Stellantis, who have partnered with Motorvogue, is a multinational automotive manufacturer which launched in 2021.

The company primarily design, develop, manufacture and sell automobiles bearing its 16 brands.

Among its brands are also Maserati, Jeep, Dodge, Ram and Opel.

Stellantis' 16 car brands are: Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Maserati, Mopar, Opel, Peugeot, Ram and Vauxhall. - Credit: Motorvogue

Stellantis was the world's fifth largest automaker behind Toyota, Volkswagen, Hyundai and General Motors in 2021.

Paul Willcox, Stellantis UK senior vice president and group managing director, said: "The experience and focus that Motorvogue brings makes it the ideal partner to open our first group premium showroom in Norwich.

"Housing both Alfa Romeo and DS Automobiles, the new retail space showcases the customer first approach that both marques have taken, all in a space tailored to showcase the strengths of each of these storied brands."