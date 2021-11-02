From Huckerby to Cantwell, the firm pimping up Norwich City players' cars

Sam Elvin, workshop and social media manager, pictured with a number of current and former Norwich City stars. - Credit: The Bodycentre

Meeting your favourite football players is a dream for many people.

However, for one lifelong Norwich City fan, it's a normal day at the office and has even led to long-lasting friendships with some of his heroes.

Sam Elvin is the workshop and social media manager at The Bodycentre, based on Concorde Road in Norwich, and has worked closely with the club for the past 15 years, helping a number of current and former players with vehicle customisations.

"We initially started by doing some independent work for a few players at the club through my late father who founded the company," he said.

"However, it wasn't until seven years later when our work with Norwich City really took off."

Sam Elvin with former Norwich City midfielder Leroy Fer. - Credit: The Bodycentre

You may also want to watch:

In 2013, Norwich's new arrival from Sporting Lisbon, Ricky Van Wolfswinkel, rented a house from one of Mr Elvin's customers who recommended the business to the Dutchman for auto-body repairs and vehicle modifications.

"After visiting us multiple times, I began to have a personal friendship with Ricky," Mr Elvin said.

"This then opened the door to the rest of the players and I also became good friends with Leroy Fer who I still speak with today."

Following successful modifications on Van Wolfswinkel's and Fer's vehicles, The Bodycentre began to complete work on the rest of the team's vehicles which Mr Elvin has documented through his YouTube channel, getting over two million views in the process.

The Bodycentre's most recent work is on Norwich defender Bali Mumba's Mercedes CLA35 AMG.

"Bali wanted to keep his car a similar colour, but with a satin finish, and didn't want it to be a permanent colour change, so a vinyl wrap was the perfect option," said Mr Elwin.

The Bodycentre regularly works on high-end vehicles. - Credit: The Bodycentre

"He also wanted to change the colour of his calipers to match the red interior of the vehicle, which we were obviously more than happy to help with.

"To really give this vehicle a more aggressive look we decided with Bali to paint the whole front grill a gloss black as this is something that is becoming increasingly popular in the car community."

The Bodycentre's clientele has also extended to City stars of the past with Darren Huckerby, Iwan Roberts, Dion Dublin and Darren Eadie all visitors.