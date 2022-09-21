Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Shipping container transformed into 'treasure trove' shop

Francis Redwood

Published: 2:00 PM September 21, 2022
A 40ft shipping container has been transformed into a shop to raise cash for cancer patients. 

Wymondham-based charity Star Throwers has set up its second site - the Treasure Trove shop - just outside the city in Melton Road.

The huge converted container is home to a variety of homeware and other donations, in addition to the organisation's main Middleton Street venue.

Shop manager, Helen Spicer, said: "I am very excited to be given this opportunity to raise even more funds for our charity.

"Local people have been very generous with donations and it’s an ideal way to sell some of our larger items we cannot always find space for in our Middleton Street shop."

The shop will generate additional revenue for Star Throwers to continue to offer free cancer support services.

Star Throwers was founded in December 2008 by Dr Henry Mannings.

It supports people suffering from all forms of cancer through complementary therapies, exercise groups, nutrition workshops and counselling.

