Shipping container transformed into 'treasure trove' shop

Cancer charity Star Throwers has opened up a second shop in Melton Road - Credit: Star Throwers

A 40ft shipping container has been transformed into a shop to raise cash for cancer patients.

Wymondham-based charity Star Throwers has set up its second site - the Treasure Trove shop - just outside the city in Melton Road.

All proceeds from the shop will go towards Star Throwers continuing to offer free support to those suffering from cancer - Credit: Star Throwers

The huge converted container is home to a variety of homeware and other donations, in addition to the organisation's main Middleton Street venue.

Shop manager, Helen Spicer, said: "I am very excited to be given this opportunity to raise even more funds for our charity.

Star Throwers Treasure Trove shop manager, Helen Spicer - Credit: Star Throwers

"Local people have been very generous with donations and it’s an ideal way to sell some of our larger items we cannot always find space for in our Middleton Street shop."

The shop will generate additional revenue for Star Throwers to continue to offer free cancer support services.

The new shop is located just outside the city in Melton Road, Wymondham - Credit: Star Throwers

Star Throwers was founded in December 2008 by Dr Henry Mannings.

It supports people suffering from all forms of cancer through complementary therapies, exercise groups, nutrition workshops and counselling.