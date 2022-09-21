Shipping container transformed into 'treasure trove' shop
- Credit: Star Throwers
A 40ft shipping container has been transformed into a shop to raise cash for cancer patients.
Wymondham-based charity Star Throwers has set up its second site - the Treasure Trove shop - just outside the city in Melton Road.
The huge converted container is home to a variety of homeware and other donations, in addition to the organisation's main Middleton Street venue.
Shop manager, Helen Spicer, said: "I am very excited to be given this opportunity to raise even more funds for our charity.
"Local people have been very generous with donations and it’s an ideal way to sell some of our larger items we cannot always find space for in our Middleton Street shop."
The shop will generate additional revenue for Star Throwers to continue to offer free cancer support services.
Star Throwers was founded in December 2008 by Dr Henry Mannings.
Most Read
- 1 All the exciting changes happening at Chantry Place shopping centre
- 2 Norwich fish and chip shop named one of UK's best
- 3 My First Home: 'I bought it on Magdalen Street for £36.5k and sold it for over £100k'
- 4 City road closed for emergency works after lead pipe found
- 5 Fears former shoe factory site will be 'forgotten' after apartments refused
- 6 'Sexual activity' in lay-by forces police to carry out high visibility patrols
- 7 West End smash-hit heading to Norwich on its first ever UK tour
- 8 Man fined for running 'unlicensed and unhygienic' tattoo studio in bedroom
- 9 Plea for enforcement to end 'nightmare' parking battle
- 10 Military helicopters spotted landing at Norwich Airport
It supports people suffering from all forms of cancer through complementary therapies, exercise groups, nutrition workshops and counselling.