Bars and shops shut in Norwich due to hot weather

Businesses across Norwich have decided to close due to the weather - Credit: Ben Street/Neil Didsbury

Venues across Norwich have confirmed they are shutting up shop for a few days due to the sweltering temperatures.

The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning for extreme heat in the area.

Voodoo Daddy's Showroom in Timberhill has decided to close until Wednesday.

Ben Street, live venue manager, said: "We're an indoor venue and we tend to see a lot of bodies moving around which creates a lot of heat anyway.

"We have full air con in the venue and a lot of fans but if it's a busy day and we end up being close to capacity then it can get quite densely warm in there.

"The best option on this occasion was to close.

"I'm not worried too much for the health of our attendees or staff, it's more a case of comfort for those who work here.

Ben Street said the Timberhill venue will reopen on Wednesday - Credit: Ben Street

"It's not nice to work in these conditions. Luckily it's fallen on a Monday and Tuesday because it's when we tend to be less busy."

He added: "Rather than slog through it, we thought: 'Why don't we have a couple of days to collect ourselves?' and not have to go through what might be quite an uncomfortable few days."

"We'll be back with revitalised staff on Wednesday," he added.

"If temperatures do creep up again, we'll have to take a look again as to whether it's responsible to be running events here.

"It will be on a case-by-case basis."

In St Stephens Street, David Perkins of the Watch Repair Shop has remained shut after closing for a week due to Covid.

The 50-year-old said: "I'll be back on Wednesday.

"On a normal day when it's 24 degrees outside the van can reach 31 or 32. I've got no hope in this heat. It'll be upwards of 45 degrees for me.

David Perkins likened his watch repair van in St Stephens Street to "putting a dog in a car" in hot temperatures - Credit: David Perkins

"Monday's a busier day but I can't sit in that van. It's impossible.

"My shop is a metal box at the end of the day."

David's wife Anna Perkins, 42, run the Smiles Shop - which raises funds for children with disabilities and their families - in Bowthorpe Road.

It has also shut in the blistering heat.

Anna Perkins, who runs Smile Shop Norwich in Bowthorpe Road. The charity shop has shut as temperatures reach record levels - Credit: Anna Perkins

Anna said: "It was a hard decision to close.

"We have a lack of volunteers when schools shut.

"We close during the holidays because we have no one to help out.

"This is our last week before the end of the summer but hopefully the rest of the week is meant to be a lot cooler."

Edward Jackman, owner of retro games shop Last Level Games, has closed his St Benedicts Street store.

The 33-year-old, who welcomed a baby with his wife three months ago, will stay at home to spend time with his young family.

"It gets quite hot in our shop. We're in quite an old building," he said.

"We have no air con. We don't even have a fan in there.

"Monday is probably our quietest day of the week anyway and many businesses around us shut anyway.

"We'll be back as normal on Wednesday. I'm planning to open for a couple of Sundays to make up for the loss of trade."

