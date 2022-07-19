Some shops remain shut as heatwave hits Norwich
As temperatures in the city continue to soar today, a number of businesses have closed their doors.
Norwich remains under an amber weather warning with the mercury set to stay in the high-30s until this evening.
Records were broken in Norfolk on Monday when temperatures rose to a scorching 37.1C in Marham, beating the previous high of 36.5C in the same village in 2019.
The weather has prompted some schools and businesses to shut their doors over the past few days as people take shelter from sweltering temperatures.
Voodoo Daddy's Showroom in Timberhill has chosen to remain closed until Wednesday (July 20).
Ben Street, live venue manager at Voodoo Daddy's Showroom, said: "We have full air con in the venue and a lot of fans but if we end up being close to capacity then it can get quite densely warm in there.
"The best option on this occasion was to close."
While in St Stephens Street, the Watch Repair Shop has remained shut after closing for a week due to Covid and due to the weather this will continue until Wednesday.
David Perkins, of the Watch Repair Shop, said: "On a normal day when it is 24C outside the van can reach 31 or 32. I've got no hope in this heat. It will be upwards of 45C for me."
Elsewhere in the city, sweet treat market stall And Eat It confirmed in an Instagram story that it was closing due to concerns the warm weather would melt the baked goods.
Games shop Warhammer announced it would shut on Tuesday due to the hot conditions.
Another games shop, Last Level Games, has also closed its St Benedicts Street store.
Owner Edward Jackman said: "It gets quite hot in our shop. We're in quite an old building.
"We have no air con - we don't even have a fan in there."
Elsewhere, the Smiles Shop - which raises funds for children with disabilities and their families - in Bowthorpe Road has closed its doors until temperatures cool down.
While The Book Hive also announced that both its Norwich shop and newly-opened Aylsham branch has closed until Wednesday.