News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Business

People can 'park for free all day every day' as wardens 'ignore' street

Author Picture Icon

Sarah Burgess

Published: 3:22 PM November 8, 2021
St Benedicts will continue to have outside dining areas down the street. Byline: Sonya Duncan

St Benedicts Street is being blighted by illegal parking - though one businessman says the council is turning a blind eye to it - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The "total absence" of traffic wardens on one busy Norwich street means cars can park there all day every day without repercussion, according to one infuriated businessman.

Mark Hedge, owner of Cookes Band Instruments on St Benedicts Street in Norwich city centre, has been religiously documenting the scale of illegal parking outside his shop for months in a desperate bid to get the council to take action.

During the pandemic, Norwich City Council added hospitality buildouts but removed the parking metres and designated parking spaces along the street and turned it into a "loading only" zone for business deliveries.

But according to Mr Hedge, the traffic wardens needed to enforce this new system have been wholly absent — and he now has drivers parked up outside his door for hours on end without so much as getting a single parking ticket.

Between the buildouts and illegally parked cars, lorries and delivery trucks have no room for manoeuvre, with Mr Hedge terming the situation "traffic chaos".

Mark Hedge said one car sat outside his shop for the entirety of Saturday, without so much as a ticket from the city council

Mark Hedge said one car sat outside his shop for the entirety of Saturday, without so much as a ticket from the city council - Credit: Mark Hedge

On Saturday, the shop owner saw a white Audi parked up on the "loading only" street from 9am until at least 5pm, when he headed home for the day.

You may also want to watch:

During that time, he didn't see a single city traffic warden challenging the illegal parking or move the car on.

The council was approached for comment, but did not provide an answer as to why it is letting this happen.

Most Read

  1. 1 Drivers face major disruption with complete closure of city roundabout
  2. 2 Why can't you find any crisps in Norwich at the moment?
  3. 3 City centre Tesco Express store to close
  1. 4 Multi-million pound arena in city car park plan poised for green light
  2. 5 Dance school finally finds a home - but now needs cash to kit it out
  3. 6 The inside story of Farke's dismissal after City's win at Brentford
  4. 7 City players pay tribute to Farke after sacking
  5. 8 City fans across the globe react to Canaries cutting ties with Daniel Farke
  6. 9 ‘Goodbye, Canaries’ - Farke sends classy message after dismissal
  7. 10 One man arrested after alleged assault in city centre

Mr Hedge explained: "The council is totally ignoring retailers. The traffic wardens are totally absent.

"I've lost count of how many times I've emailed the council to ask for them to send someone. Probably about 50 or 60 times.

"I think in order to make the street safe the council needs to reverse the buildouts temporarily. They should unbolt them, and return them next spring.

Lorry and Mark Hedge inset, on St Benedicts Street

Mark Hedge, owner of Cookes Band Instruments, says lorries having to park far away from their destination is becoming an increasing occurrence on St Benedicts Street - Credit: Mark Hedge/ Danielle Booden

"Due to the railings outside Farmyard it's impossible for a car to park outside our shop door. If cars like this Audi are parked on the road it's far more challenging for us to et heavy items to and from customer's vehicles.

"I'm worried businesses will end up leaving the street.

"It's businesses which make St Benedicts Street inviting. Footfall is dependent on BOTH hospitality and retail."

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The cause of death is currently treated as unexplained and enquiries are ongoing.

Norwich Live News

Body of man found in river in Norwich

Sean Galea-Pace

person
Autumn Lights is coming to the Norfolk Showground this November. 

Bonfire Night

7 of the best places to see fireworks in and around Norwich in 2021

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Daniel Farke and his backroom team were dismissed after Norwich City's 2-1 Premier League win at Brentford

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Norwich City sack Daniel Farke

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Marcia Jeffries, manager at The Tannery, said she was over the moon with the council's new plans

Norwich Lanes

Bosses' joy at plan to ban ALL traffic in three city streets

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon