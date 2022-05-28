5 stalls that swapped the market for bricks and mortar
The market place in Norwich is a thriving breeding ground of businesses with many taking their first steps by running a stall.
While lots of successful traders decide to stay at their pitches others choose to find a permanent brick-and-mortar spot in the city.
Here are five businesses that moved from outdoor trading to a shop front or café.
1. Sicily Trattoria Pizzeria
Where: 3 Bridewell Alley, Norwich, NR2 1HX
Opening times: Tuesday to Saturday 12pm - 2.30pm and 4.30pm -9.30pm, Sunday 12 - 2.30pm
Run by Rocco Consiglio and Bruno Armenante, Sicily Trattoria has been delighting customers with its traditional Sicilian food since 2017.
In June 2020, the pair decided to move to a permanent restaurant in Bridewell Alley.
A visit there offers a culinary trip to the Italian island with its authentic dishes.
2. The Cuppie Hut
Where: 9 St Giles Street, Norwich, NR2 1JL
Opening times: Tuesday to Saturday 10.30am - 4pm
The Cuppie Hut started life in a converted horsebox in 2018 but soon moved to a stall on Norwich Market that same year.
Best friends Mel Abel and Kim Cooper, both from Hethersett, expanded to a double stall in 2020 so they could bake on-site to meet demand.
With continued success, the pair decided to open a permanent spot just across the road from the market in 2022 and customers couldn't wait to see inside with people queueing up to get their hands on some of its popular baked goods.
3. Churros and Chorizo (Little Park Café)
Where: Thorpe recreation ground, Laundry Lane, Norwich, NR7 0XQ
Opening times: Open Monday to Sunday between 9.30am - 3.30pm and open later till 9pm on Thursday
After the success of their market stall and food truck, Nick and Natalie Brewer moved to Little Park Cafe in Thorpe St Andrew in May 2021, offering locals a taste of Spain.
Earlier this month it celebrated its first year in business and the pair said they had been "blown away" by the support of loyal customers.
4. Cupcake & Co
Where: 83 Upper St Giles Street, Norwich, NR2 1AB
Opening times: Tuesday to Saturday between 8.30am and 3pm
Cupcake & Co is run by Anna Falgate, who has been satisfying the people of Norwich's sweet tooth since opening a stall on the market in 2014.
It has since migrated to a shop in Upper St Giles Street, where it offers a bespoke cake making service as well as somewhere where you can pick up a delicious sweet treat on the go.
5. Slayy Vintage
Where: 11 St Giles Street, Norwich, NR2 1JL
Opening times: Tuesday to Saturday 10.30am - 6pm
Rosie Dearlove started a stall on Norwich Market in 2019 when she was just 18.
After a successful few years the young businesswoman made the leap to a permanent shop in the city.
About 30 customers queued up eager to get their hands on some vintage clothing when the shop opened in April, 2021.