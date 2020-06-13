Search

‘The city has come together really nicely’ - Norwich businesses feeling confident about reopening

PUBLISHED: 06:30 14 June 2020

Angela Stephenson, manager of The Natural Food Store on Exchange Street, Norwich. Picture: Sophie Wyllie

Sophie Wyllie

“People are resilient, we have resilience. We have got to get through this.”

Adam Betts, store manager of Mountain Warehouse on London Street, Norwich, in a fitting room which will be used to quarantine stock Picture: Sophie WyllieAdam Betts, store manager of Mountain Warehouse on London Street, Norwich, in a fitting room which will be used to quarantine stock Picture: Sophie Wyllie

That was the defiant message from one of Norwich’s many businesses preparing to reopen tomorrow as coronavirus lockdown restrictions are eased.

Non-essential businesses from small independents to large high street chains are reopening but they will be radically different with customers expected to stay two metres apart, plastic screens at tills and one-way systems.

Lee Smith, owner of Norwich Frame Workshop on St Benedicts Street, Norwich. Picture: Sophie WyllieLee Smith, owner of Norwich Frame Workshop on St Benedicts Street, Norwich. Picture: Sophie Wyllie

Angela Stephenson, manager of The Natural Food Store on Exchange Street, said: “We are doing our best to be flexible. I think the first couple of days will be mad in terms of customers returning. I am fine about reopening. Norwich people are lovely. They have got the right mindset and consideration for us. We are blessed. I am going to keep my staff and customers safe no matter what.

“Lockdown was the right thing to do but it has not been ideal. It is time to be back.”

Natural East clothing and accessories store on Back Of The Inns in Norwich. Picture: Sophie WyllieNatural East clothing and accessories store on Back Of The Inns in Norwich. Picture: Sophie Wyllie

The size of the shop means that only one person can be in the business at any one time and two staff will be buddied up meaning its staff won’t mix and match who they work with.

“I a relying on customers having common sense to do social distancing. People waited beautifully before lockdown so I think they will again,” she added.

St Benedicts Street, Norwich. pictured on Saturday, June 13, 2020. Picture: Sophie WyllieSt Benedicts Street, Norwich. pictured on Saturday, June 13, 2020. Picture: Sophie Wyllie

Gayle Perry, manager of Natural East clothing and accessories store on Back Of The Inns, said: “We are all feeling positive. People are going to feel so fed up they are going to come into the city.”

To make the shop Covid-19 secure it has closed off its changing rooms and is not selling soft furnishings.

Intu Chapelfield. The firm which owns the shopping centre is trying to pay off its huge debt. Pic: ArchantIntu Chapelfield. The firm which owns the shopping centre is trying to pay off its huge debt. Pic: Archant

It will also open on Tuesday, June 16 with slightly reduced stock and a one-way system will be introduced with only six people allowed in at any one time.

Adam Betts, manager of Mountain Warehouse on London Street, which sells outdoor clothes and equipment, said: “Everyone is a bit anxious. You wouldn’t be human if you weren’t. Right now it is more the case of the protection and welfare of staff and customers. We are not expecting huge footfall in the first two weeks. We are all excited to be back.”

Gentleman's Walk in Norwich on Saturday, June 13, 2020. Picture: Sophie WyllieGentleman's Walk in Norwich on Saturday, June 13, 2020. Picture: Sophie Wyllie

Customers will have to enter and exit the shop in the same way and only 13 customers will be allowed in at any one time.

There will be fewer deliveries per week and any returns or items ordered online will be quarantined for three days before being returned to the shop floor or picked up by a customer.

Pottergate in Norwich pictured on Satursay, June 13, 2020. Picture: Sophie WylliePottergate in Norwich pictured on Satursay, June 13, 2020. Picture: Sophie Wyllie

No clothes can be tried on in store and footwear tried on in the shop will be sprayed and left for one day.

Lee Smith, owner of Norwich Frame Workshop in St Benedicts Street, who reopened on June 1, only allows one person in at a time and handles frames before selling them to his customers.

Dove Street in Norwich. pictured on Saturday, June 13, 2020. Picture: Sophie WyllieDove Street in Norwich. pictured on Saturday, June 13, 2020. Picture: Sophie Wyllie

He said: “Everyone has been really good at social distancing. I don’t expect it to be busy in Norwich on Monday. I don’t expect to be making much money over the next few weeks. If we tread water then that is OK.”

Jonty Young, head or marketing for Norwich Lanes, said: “Quite a few people will reopen on Monday. The businesses I have spoken to are ready. They have done everything they can. They are much more buoyant than they were a few weeks ago. The city has come together really nicely.”

London Street in Norwich on Saturday, June 13, 2020. Picture: Sophie WyllieLondon Street in Norwich on Saturday, June 13, 2020. Picture: Sophie Wyllie

Speaking about how independent businesses in Norwich Lanes will recover from the lockdown, Mr Young added: “It is going to take a long time for the dust to settle.”

But he felt smaller businesses were in better position to change practises to ensure safety of customers and staff compared with larger shops and department stores.

John Lewis store in Norwich. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANJohn Lewis store in Norwich. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

“Norwich has gone through riots, two plagues and been bombed and these buildings are still here,” Mr Young added.

Among the larger businesses that will reopen on Monday are 250-year-old Jarrold department store and more than 30 major chains in intu Chapelfield, including Apple, Zara, Beaverbrooks and River Island.

Jarrold department store. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANJarrold department store. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

House of Fraser, within intu Chapelfield, reopens on June 16 and John Lewis on Ber Street is due to reopen on Thursday, June 18.

Safety measures at intu Chapelfield feature one-way systems, floor stickers and queues outside stores to ensure visitors stay socially distanced and hand sanitation stands

Matthew Roberts, chief executive of intu, said: “Everyone who visits our centres whether for work or to shop will play their part in keeping themselves and each other safe.”

