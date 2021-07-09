News Norwich City FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
See 15 businesses and buildings up for sale or rent in Norwich

Author Picture Icon

Caroline Culot

Published: 11:28 AM July 9, 2021    Updated: 12:10 PM July 9, 2021
Jamie Oliver in his Italian restaurant in Norwich Royal Arcade back in its opening year (2012). Ph

Jamie Oliver in his Italian restaurant in Norwich Royal Arcade back in its opening year. The building is still available to rent after the restaurant closed down. - Credit: Archant

Norwich's former Debenhams store going under offer is good news for the city centre. But there are many other businesses and premises still up for sale or rent.

These range from large impressive council-owned properties like the Library, Guildhall Hill to massive retail units such as the old Primark and BHS, St Stephen's Street.

Nick Williams, commercial partner, Arnolds Keys, said if anything, commercial rents were likely to rise, making units harder to fill.

"Rising capital values means rents have to rise to maintain the same percentage yield. That’s bad news for tenants, and also for new investors and speculative builders who are also being hit by above-inflation rises in building material and other construction costs."

How many of these premises do you know?

The Library, Guildhall Hill - building to rent for £60,000 a year 

Library, Guildhall Hill

The Library, Guildhall Hill - Credit: Archant

Formerly the site of the first public library in England, this imposing building in the heart of the city was occupied by a restaurant. It closed in July 2019 after restaurateurs Jayne and Nigel Raffles ran it for 13 years. 

Panda, 8, Redwell Street - building for sale for £395,000

Panda, Redwell Street, Norwich

Panda, Redwell Street - Credit: Archant

Formerly known as the Panda bar and Taphouse, this Grade II listed, three-storey corner property went up for grabs in February. 

Number 12, Farmer's Avenue - building for sale for £550,000

Number 12, Farmers Ave, Norwich

Number 12, Farmer's Ave - Credit: Archant

Formerly known as the Number 12 pub and restaurant, it closed in 2019 and the property went up for sale last year. The three storey Grade II listed building with a two storey side extension was granted change of use was from bar and restaurant to a boutique hotel.

Mojos, Prince of Wales Road - building for sale for £1.65m

Mojos, Prince of Wales Road, Norwich

Mojos, Prince of Wales Road - Credit: Archant

This well-known nightclub has been newly refurbished throughout after coming up for sale after its owner retired after 44 years. It also comes with the first and second floor operating as 'Hotel Belmonte' which provides nine en-suite bedrooms.

Mallie News, Prince of Wales Road - building for sale for £345,000

Mallie News Norwich

Mallie News - Credit: Archant

This convenience store and off licence with a 24 hour licence to serve alcohol comes with a two bedroom flat above.

Jamie's Italian, 21-24 Royal Arcade - building to rent

This massive unit over two floors closed as Jamie Oliver's restaurant back in 2019 and has been empty since.

Offering 9,991sqft, it is for rent for a price on application but rumoured to have originally been around £100,000 a year.

Grosvenor Fish Bar, Lower Goat Lane - still fully open but for sale leasehold

Grosvenor Fish Bar, Norwich

Owner of the Grosvenor Fish Bar, Christian Motta - Credit: Archant

One of the city's most popular fish and chip shops with a difference went on the market, leasehold, for around £400,000-£500,000 last year then the owners decided not to sell it.

However, it is still on the market for when the right buyer comes along.

Cafe Malabar, Magdalen Street - restaurant business for sale for £55,000

Cafe Malabar, Norwich

Cafe Malabar, Magdalen Street - Credit: Archant

This licenced Indian restaurant specialises in southern Indian cuisine and has 65 seats.

Ginger, Norwich

Ginger, Timber Hill - Credit: Archant

Ginger, Timber Hill - building for rent for £27,500 a year

The Ginger women's clothing store is continuing to operate and is fully open. However, its premises came up for rent back in October, 2019 and have just gone under offer.

Thai Kitti, Opie Street - business for sale for £49,950

Thai Kitti, Opie Street, Norwich

Thai Kitti, Opie Street - Credit: Archant

This Thai restaurant situated in a building over four floors in the heart of a busy footfall area.

Cat and Fiddle, Magdalen Street - building for sale for £400,000-£450,000.


Cat and Fiddle Norwich

Cat and Fiddle, Magdalen Street - Credit: Archant

A 17th century Norwich pub which closed down in 2011 is now being auctioned after being transformed into a luxury apartment.

Briton's Arms, Elm Hill - building for rent £22,500 a year

Briton's Arms, Norwich

The Briton's Arms in the Norwich Lanes - Credit: Archant

This 14th century building, one of the oldest thatched properties in the country, needs new tenants to use it for a business.

IKEA, Sweet Briar Road industrial estate - available to rent for a price on application.

IKEA, Sweet Briar industrial estate, Norwich

IKEA, Sweet Briar industrial estate - Credit: Archant

Units including the former IKEA collection and order point are available. 

The old Primark, 23-29 St Stephen's Street - 45,186 sqft which is available to rent for a price on application.

Old Primark, St Stephens, Norwich

The old Primark, St Stephen's Street - Credit: Archant

This massive store used to be BHS and then became Primark while the new store in Haymarket was being created.

Former Argos, St Stephens, Norwich

The former Argos store, St Stephen's Street - Credit: Archant

Argos, 43-45, St Stephens - building available to let for £105,000 a year. Offering more than 8,863 sqft, this store was formerly occupied by Argos until it relocated. 


