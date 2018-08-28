Search

Norwich designer receives business boost by industry giants

PUBLISHED: 15:15 07 November 2018 | UPDATED: 15:18 07 November 2018

Sarah Brookes, owner of Norwich-based gift card company Yellow Chicken House, won two business competitions run by industry giants. Picture: Sarah Brookes

Sarah Brookes

A Norwich-based designer bagged herself two prizes from renowned business leaders within the space of four days.

Sarah Brookes, owner of gift card company Yellow Chicken House, was one of three winners selected by Ann Summers chief executive Jacqueline Gold to win the Women on Wednesday (WoW) award, on Wednesday, October 24.

Just four days later, she received a business boost from retail magnate and former Dragons’ Den star Theo Paphitis, after she became one of six weekly winners of Small Business Sunday initiative on October 28.

As a result, Yellow Chicken House saw a surge of new followers on social media and increased orders for Sarah’s illustrated greetings cards and gifts.

Ms Brookes said: “Back in 2013, I bought three pet chickens whose entertaining antics sparked my creativity.

“Since then, I’ve developed a range of over 145 cards and gifts featuring quirky designs for other animal lovers to enjoy.

“It is great to have support from Theo because it’s tough trying to raise your profile.”

She added: “It’s amazing to be recognised by Jacqueline and I’m so happy to be one of her WOW Award winners.”

