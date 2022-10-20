Tea room reopens with new menu in popular antiques emporium
- Credit: Archant
Shoppers can kick back with a cuppa in a hidden gem of a cafe tucked away in the heart of an antique wonderland.
The tea tooms at Looses Emporium in Magdalen Street has reopened under new management and team with a revamped menu to boot.
Amanda Cook, 45, is no stranger to the site as she has been a pitch holder in the store for a year.
She has no experience of catering but when the owner approached her about taking the cafe on she "painted through the night" to get the space ready.
She said: "We turned it around in six weeks so that it looked new and fresh."
Amanda, who previously worked in the property sector, said: “I really like a new challenge so it has been quite exciting to learn as I go.
"I enjoy working with the public and talking to people and this business gave me the perfect opportunity to do just that."
Amanda refers to it as being “the right place at the right time” for her deciding to take on the café.
She added: “I had a vision for it – I wanted to make sure it had a vintage feel with comfortable chairs and sofas.
“The owner, Patrick, feels like the tea room is an asset to the shop. I agree, I want people to feel like they can stop for tea and some cake after they have done the downstairs of the shop."
On the menu she revealed: “I have an on-site baker so we are able to offer freshly baked cakes, flapjacks and cheese scones among other things.
“You can come along and see her baking in the background - when you walk into the shop you can smell things are baking.”
Amanda has also ensured that the tea room can cater for vegans and people who require gluten-free options.
She said: “I want people to come and appreciate Looses – offering tea, coffee and tasty food will help it to continue to be as welcoming as it is.”
The team room is open daily from 10am to 3.30pm.
A history of Magdalen Street
The early history of Magdalen Street - from 1100s to the 1600s - is pretty patchy but it is thought it was first known as Fybriggate.
This is thought to be derived from the nearby Fye Bridge, which collapsed in 1570.
The wooden bridge was rebuilt in 1573.
From the mid-1600s to the late 1800s Magdalen Street underwent a mini industrial revolution with pubs and factories joining its church.
The area was fairly impoverished meaning slums cropped up in the area, however these were cleared in the late 1930s.
In the late 1950s Magdalen Street underwent a facelift with every business on the road asked to pay £80 towards the revamp.
In the late 1960s the area got a further boost courtesy of an exciting new project coming to the street - Anglia Square.
This included a cinema and shopping centre which businesses hoped would boost footfall.
Today Magdalen Street is still a popular shopping precinct, connecting the city centre to the up-and-coming NR3 suburb.