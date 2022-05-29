New scheme to help dog owners plan days out in Norwich
- Credit: Holeigh Melton
A Norwich business dedicated to all things dog has started a new initiative which will give local dog owners all the information they need to better plan their days out.
Tom and Toto started out as a dog-walking business in the heart of the city.
After years of searching for the perfect location, the company was able to open up its very own luxury doggy day-care in the old farmhouse at White House Farm where recent success has meant they needed to expand.
Now, the owner hopes their latest venture will help dog owners all over the city by connecting small businesses and pooch owners.
Sarah Wright, owner of Tom and Toto said: “Our plan is to verify dog friendly businesses in Norwich.
Sarah plans to do this by displaying stickers in windows and an interactive online map which will detail whether dogs are welcome inside or outside of the venue.
This initiative has just been launched on the Tom and Toto website where the map displaying all of the suitable places to go with your four-legged friends can be found.
Sarah said: “As professional dog people we plan to go and verify local dog friendly businesses, pubs, restaurants.”
Once they are verified, the sticker will be displayed so passers-by will know they are a friendly place.
Sarah hopes this will help raise awareness for these small businesses and encourage city folk to take their pets on adventures with them.
She said: “There will be a new page on our website where locals will be able to nominate their own business or their favourite business.
“Once we have received the recommendation we will go along and check it out, talk with the owner about what it entails and ensure the venue is friendly and safe.
“Once we have established that it is, we will then add it to our site.”
Once completed, this will be a map of Norwich that pinpoints the best dog friendly businesses.
To find out more about this initiative, or to learn more about the luxury doggy daycare run from White House Farm in Sprowston, get in touch with Sarah’s team via info@tomandtoto.co.uk or visit their website www.tomandtoto.co.uk