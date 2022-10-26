First look inside popular riverside pub under new ownership

The White Heron has opened its doors to customers in Brundall - Credit: Archant

A popular pub which previously welcomed the entire Chelsea football team has unveiled its brand new look.

The Yare in Brundall has reopened as The White Heron, having closed under its former owners - Mike DiMarco and Paul Lancaster - in late 2021.

The site in the Riverside Estate has been taken on by boating holiday firm Broom Boats who hope to revamp the whole area.

Ryan Day, holiday portfolio and commercial director, said: "When the Yare became available we wanted develop the site and make it more appealing to the community.

"This is the first step in our ambition to develop the area.

"Renovations began in April and we officially opened on October 24."

The pub is hoping to mix modern-day tech and décor with Broom's local heritage.

"The pub will be cashless," added Ryan.

"We'll have QR code on the tables so people don't have to go to the bar to order.

"However we've still managed to upcycle a lot of the original features and re-use items like the tables, chairs and fireplaces.

"There's a traditional pub area as well as a new sports bar with a pool table and dart board.

"We want the mixture of a modern approach to hospitality while keeping the look and feel of the old pub that customers will remember."

Among the memories punters may have is when the Chelsea football team visited in 1982 after a league match against Norwich.

The pub's change of name is also a throwback to the company now in charge of the building, when the Broom family commissioned a boat for themselves, which was called The White Heron.

As well as offering "traditional drinks, shorts, and mixers" the venue is working with a number of local suppliers such as Adnams and Norfolk Ciders.

There is also hope that a new restaurant will be in place and "open towards the end of the year".

The makeover is the first step in Broom Boats' plans to develop the wider area.

"We've invested significantly into the pub but we're not finished yet," said Ryan.

