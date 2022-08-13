'It's your own James Bond day out' - New luxury day boat hire in the city
People in Norwich now have the chance to live their James Bond fantasy as they travel along the Broads in ultimate style.
Buccaneer Boats have released four new luxury day boats that offer anyone a taste of the finer things in life for the day.
Sonja Davies, 46, and Stephen Davies, 50, have been hiring out day boats in Norfolk and Norwich for 22 years in total.
Sonja said: “We first begun with small day boats similar to what you see in Wroxham but we wanted to make sure we were always trying something different so that people wanted to come here.
“We brought in some cruisers and we were the first to do that, they meant that people could stay overnight onboard.”
Their company also introduced picnic boats and sports style day boats too, but for Sonja and Stephen, that just wasn’t enough.
This year the pair introduced a touch of James Bond style luxury into their fleet.
Sonja said: “We were on the Thames when we first saw luxury dayboats and we just knew it was about time the broads had luxury dayboats.
“We had them made is Poland, they came here in October last year then by April this year we were ready to launch them.”
What the pair are seeing is that people are now travelling from a wider area in order to have that taste of luxury on the broads.
Sonja said: “We are seeing people from London and Ipswich – it feels great to attract people to the Broads.
“It’s like your own little James Bond day out.”
But where can people go on these boats?
Boats always start at Brundall, you can then go to Thorpe where the boats are small enough to fit under the little bridge.
Then travelling as far as the Norwich Yacht Station, upon return day boaters can ever take in Whitlingham as well – it currently costs £225 to hire one for the day.
Though Buccaneer Boats do offer other boats the most popular by far has been the luxury day boat.
The other boats are there to fit every budget – so no matter what city folk can enjoy a day of boating.
