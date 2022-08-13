'It's your own James Bond day out' - New luxury day boat hire in the city

Sonja and Stephen Davies, owners of Buccaneer Boats in Brundall, on one of their new luxury dayboats. - Credit: Danielle Booden

People in Norwich now have the chance to live their James Bond fantasy as they travel along the Broads in ultimate style.

Buccaneer Boats have released four new luxury day boats that offer anyone a taste of the finer things in life for the day.

Sonja Davies, 46, and Stephen Davies, 50, have been hiring out day boats in Norfolk and Norwich for 22 years in total.

The new luxury day boats feature a very sophisticated orange upholstery. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Sonja said: “We first begun with small day boats similar to what you see in Wroxham but we wanted to make sure we were always trying something different so that people wanted to come here.

“We brought in some cruisers and we were the first to do that, they meant that people could stay overnight onboard.”

The luxury day boats are the first of their kind within the county. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Their company also introduced picnic boats and sports style day boats too, but for Sonja and Stephen, that just wasn’t enough.

This year the pair introduced a touch of James Bond style luxury into their fleet.

Sonja said: “We were on the Thames when we first saw luxury dayboats and we just knew it was about time the broads had luxury dayboats.

“We had them made is Poland, they came here in October last year then by April this year we were ready to launch them.”

The luxury day boats feature a table where guests can sit, with a drive at the back of the boat rather than crammed into a space at the front. - Credit: Danielle Booden

What the pair are seeing is that people are now travelling from a wider area in order to have that taste of luxury on the broads.

Sonja said: “We are seeing people from London and Ipswich – it feels great to attract people to the Broads.

The luxury day boats seat up to six people. - Credit: Danielle Booden

“It’s like your own little James Bond day out.”

But where can people go on these boats?

Boats always start at Brundall, you can then go to Thorpe where the boats are small enough to fit under the little bridge.

Then travelling as far as the Norwich Yacht Station, upon return day boaters can ever take in Whitlingham as well – it currently costs £225 to hire one for the day.

Sonja and Stephen Davies, are always looking for new things to introduce, but they really love their luxury day boats. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Though Buccaneer Boats do offer other boats the most popular by far has been the luxury day boat.

The other boats are there to fit every budget – so no matter what city folk can enjoy a day of boating.

To book or to find out more, visit the website.