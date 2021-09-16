News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich bridal shop named among best in UK

Owen Sennitt

Published: 12:08 PM September 16, 2021   
Prima Donna bridal boutique in Timberhill, Norwich. Photo: Bill Smith

Prima Donna have been named one of the 50 best wedding dress shops in the UK

A bridal shop in Norwich has been named one of the best wedding dress shops in the UK.

Prima Donna, in Timberhill, was included in a list of the 50 best bridal shops in the UK by Go Hen, a leading hen party organiser. 

The shops were judged on a variety of areas including style, atmosphere, reviews and experience.

Prima Donna's manager Lisa Ivers, 53, said: "It's amazing to be included in the list. We've been in Norwich for over 28 years now and love it here.

"We love all our customers and we always try to send our ladies away as happy as we can and we bend over backwards to make that happen for them.

"It's great to be recognised for the great service we offer."

Prima Donna first opened in 1993 and moved to its Timberhill location six years ago.

It has a range of dresses available, some of which can be viewed on its website. 

