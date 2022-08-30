Budget wedding dresses to be sold at new city charity shop

The new Break charity shop in Ipswich Road will have a dedicated section for wedding dresses - Credit: Break

Brides looking for a budget gown will soon have another option in Norwich.

A new Break charity shop will be taking up residency in Ipswich Road this September - with a dedicated wedding dress and formal wear section.

The charity shop will open at 10am on Thursday, September 1, in the former Vanilla clothing store.

As well as supporting young people, the charity hopes this new store will help to promote sustainable fashion by selling wedding and prom gowns "at a fraction of their original price".

The new charity shop will sell bridal and formal wear - Credit: Break

Jeff Watts, retail area manager, said: “We’ve already had lots of support from our neighbours and think this will be a great shop for the community.

"And with the cost-of-living crisis at the forefront of everyone’s minds, this will hopefully help by offering preloved items at reasonable prices, all while helping support a great local charity."

The shop will be the charity’s fourth in the city but this will be its biggest for bridal and special occasion wear as well as everyday clothing and household goods.