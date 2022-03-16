Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
Children's bookshop in Norwich wins prestigious award

Owen Sennitt

Published: 4:13 PM March 16, 2022
As an UNESCO City of Literature, Norwich is known for its literary pedigree.

And it seems the city of stories has again proven its credentials after a bookshop won a regional award.

Bookbugs and Dragon Tales, in Timberhill, has been named the East of England's Independent Bookshop of the Year at the British Book Awards 2022.

The shop, which opened in 2019, was one of two winners to specialise in children's literature.

It impressed judges with its "amazing" hands-on activities and events for young book lovers.

The store was up against shops in Ipswich, Maldon, Huntingdon, and Margate in the annual competition which has been running since 1990. 

Tom Tivnan, managing editor of The Bookseller which runs the awards, said: “This was undoubtedly the most competitive year we have ever had for Independent Bookshop of the Year, and these shops should feel justly proud for claiming their regional crowns when their fellow indies have also been flourishing." 

