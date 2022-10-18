Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > News > Business

Norwich bookstore appears on Aussie panel show for Russell Crowe question

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 11:20 AM October 18, 2022
Russell Crowe, a Hollywood celebrity, has donated thousands of pounds to independent bookshop Bookbugs and Dragon Tales

Bookbugs and Dragon Tales has appeared on Have You Been Paying Attention? - an Australian panel quiz show - Credit: PA / Bookbugs and Dragon Tales

A Norwich bookshop that received a donation from Russell Crowe has now appeared on an Australian panel show.

Bookbugs and Dragon Tales has been making international headlines after the Oscar-winner donated to its crowdfunding campaign started to "plug the gaps" and secure its future.

And now the story has reached Have You Been Paying Attention? - an Australian panel quiz show on the week's top stories.

The episode aired on Network 10 on Monday, October 17.

Leanne and Dan Fridd, owners of the Timber Hill bookstore, appeared in a clip to ask: "We made the news because Russell Crowe gave us what?"

After a few jokes from the host and panellists, presenter and comedian Amanda Keller guessed correctly.

She said: "He gave them a huge donation to save their bookshop." 

Mr and Mrs Fridd confirmed that Crowe had given "a £5,000 donation towards our bookstore, Bookbugs and Dragon Tales".

Dan and Leanne Fridd outside their shop, Bookbugs and Dragons Tales.

Dan and Leanne Fridd outside their shop Bookbugs and Dragons Tales after their whirlwind fundraiser hit £20,000 - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Most Read

  1. 1 Milk poured on M&S staff in city centre
  2. 2 Roasts at three Norfolk restaurants named among best in country
  3. 3 Popular corner shop confirms expansion into neighbouring house
  1. 4 City road to close as zebra crossing is installed
  2. 5 Homeowner's camera catches man in her garden during early hours
  3. 6 Police called in over NR3 neighbour's dispute
  4. 7 Car racks up fines after being left in loading bay for TWO WEEKS
  5. 8 Egg-lobbing yobs are BACK much to fury of homeowners
  6. 9 Four arrested after milk poured on floor of M&S
  7. 10 Man charged with using threatening behaviour after city road blocked

Since Crowe's donation, which got the shop to £8,000, the Crowdfunder has amassed more than £20,000 in donations.

The pair's appearance also led to the Australian show donating $500 to the Indigenous Literacy Foundation on the bookshop's behalf.

They later said on Facebook that it was one of the greatest things to come out of their current media attention - fulfilling their unknown life goal of being a quiz question.

Norwich News

Don't Miss

Animal Rebellion protestors poured milk on to M&S' shop floor in Norwich

Protestors pour milk on floor in city's M&S calling for plant-based future

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Police were called to Chapelfield Gardens on Tuesday lunchtime following reports of a robbery 

Young mum with baby mugged in broad daylight in city park

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
A seaside food bar in a pub garden is proving a hit with punters

Chippy van selling 'a taste of the seaside' outside city boozer

Francis Redwood

Author Picture Icon
Armed police were called to Norwich bus station

Armed police called after man threatens city bus passengers

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon