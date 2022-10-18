Norwich bookstore appears on Aussie panel show for Russell Crowe question
- Credit: PA / Bookbugs and Dragon Tales
A Norwich bookshop that received a donation from Russell Crowe has now appeared on an Australian panel show.
Bookbugs and Dragon Tales has been making international headlines after the Oscar-winner donated to its crowdfunding campaign started to "plug the gaps" and secure its future.
And now the story has reached Have You Been Paying Attention? - an Australian panel quiz show on the week's top stories.
The episode aired on Network 10 on Monday, October 17.
Leanne and Dan Fridd, owners of the Timber Hill bookstore, appeared in a clip to ask: "We made the news because Russell Crowe gave us what?"
After a few jokes from the host and panellists, presenter and comedian Amanda Keller guessed correctly.
She said: "He gave them a huge donation to save their bookshop."
Mr and Mrs Fridd confirmed that Crowe had given "a £5,000 donation towards our bookstore, Bookbugs and Dragon Tales".
Since Crowe's donation, which got the shop to £8,000, the Crowdfunder has amassed more than £20,000 in donations.
The pair's appearance also led to the Australian show donating $500 to the Indigenous Literacy Foundation on the bookshop's behalf.
They later said on Facebook that it was one of the greatest things to come out of their current media attention - fulfilling their unknown life goal of being a quiz question.