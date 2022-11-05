'Euphoric' fundraiser closes with £22k in the bank for city bookshop

Sally Davies of Bookbugs and Dragon Tales after the bookshop's fundraiser amassed more than £22,000 in donations - Credit: Maya Derrick

It proved a whirlwind month for Norwich's Bookbugs and Dragon Tales, after donations flooded in from all over the world to ensure their long-term survival.

The Timberhill bookstore was catapulted into the spotlight at the start of October after launching their £15,000 fundraiser, which was quickly supported by Oscar-winning actor Russell Crowe, who put forward £5,000.

And from there, the donations did not stop coming - with the Crowdfunder amassing more than £22,000 in donations before it closed on November 3.

Sally Davies, who has worked at Bookbugs and Dragon Tales since it was established in August 2019, said: "It's been a wild month.

"It's been euphoric, there's no other word for it.

"We cannot believe the support we've had, it's so incredible to know that people want us here as much as they do and that what we're doing is making a difference to people.

"We're so happy. People all over the world have seen our value.

"It was so overwhelming to see how much we blew up worldwide - and it hasn't really stopped yet either.

"We've got our DARA Awards coming up at the start of December, so this money means that we can carry on doing the amazing things that we do."

Bookbugs' DARA Awards - Dorothy Amery Readers Award - supply nominated children in schools across Norfolk with £50 worth of free books.

Sally added: "People can continue to support us by just coming in and sharing us with people. Don't forget we're here.

"We've been so busy recently, we had the loveliest half term.

"We were incredibly busy. And our October as a whole has been better than any of the Christmases since we opened.

"We opened not even a year before the pandemic hit, so the business never had a chance to get to where it needed to be. We just didn't have a full year behind us.

"But we're all just so incredibly happy.

"We're such a safe community space for so many people, especially new mums with babies - we're not just here for books."