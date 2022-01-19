Read all about it: Bookshops busier than pre-lockdown
- Credit: Archant
The city's independent bookshops aren't just alive and kicking - they're thriving.
That's according to the owners of businesses which took a kicking in lockdown, with many thinking their companies wouldn't make it through the pandemic.
Dan Fridd, 47, and Leanne Fridd, 42, own Bookbugs and Dragon Tales in the city and believe the industry has responded well to the rise of online books.
Mr Fridd said: "There's a common misconception that people don't buy books any more. It's just not the case.
"There was a dip when e-books first came in but the book industry met those challenges head-on and is thriving."
The Timberhill-based shop also offers a range of events including craft workshops, drama classes and creative writing classes - as well as offering an in-house coffee shop.
He added: "It's important to diversify and offer something different.
Most Read
- 1 Greater Anglia application to demolish train station building thrown out
- 2 'How I made four million flipping council houses into luxury student digs'
- 3 Load of Bull! Anger as Red Bull ramps up threat against Norwich gin firm
- 4 Doctors baffled by teenager's horrific long Covid symptoms
- 5 It's going down! Demolition of car showroom begins to make way for homes
- 6 What is this mystery tower that has sprung up in Norwich?
- 7 Petition to ditch new bus lane plan gathers pace
- 8 REVEALED: Hotspots in Norwich with the most burglaries
- 9 Woman hunts venue for 200 people and Madness tribute after The Talk shuts
- 10 Farmers' market near Norwich set to reopen for the new year
"The range, the recommendations and conversations that you can have in a bookshop is unlike anything else - anywhere.
"It's not just about picking something up and leaving. It's an experience."
Phillipa Clement, owner of Tombland Bookshop, has operated in Norwich for more than 30 years and said the diverse range of competition pulls the whole sector up a notch.
She said: "We are so fortunate with the choice of second-hand bookshops in Norwich and we’re all slightly different in what we do.
"The city is lucky to have such a selection and a population that likes buying them too."
Ms Clement believes that following the pandemic people are increasingly interested in shopping locally.
She said: "The younger generation are increasingly buying second-hand and are finding it more important to shop locally and understand the importance of it.
"People realised during the pandemic how important the local community is."
David Crothers, team leader for The Amnesty Bookshop in St Benedicts Street, added that demand is actually even higher than before the first lockdown.
He said: "People have had time to have a clear out of their books and have donated them - so they're of a much higher standard.
"People in Norwich are lucky to never be far from a bookshop."
Which famous writers are from Norwich?
Norwich is renowned for its writers.
Although not born in Norwich, Margaret Atwood lives in the area when she is in the UK.
Ms Atwood wrote best-selling book The Handmaid’s Tale and has previously spoken about her love for The Book Hive when she visits the city.
Sir Phillip Pullman, 75, was born in Norwich and has written several best-selling books, including his popular fantasy series Dark Materials which features a number of references to East Anglia.
Atonement author Ian McEwan studied Creative Writing at the University of East Anglia when he was a student.
Mr McEwan has since written a number of best-sellers during a prestigious and lengthy career.
Julian of Norwich was the first woman known to have published a book in the English language during the 14th century. Her book, Revelations of Divine Love, is a text of mystical devotions.