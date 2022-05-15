Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
Five-year plan to boost city businesses unveiled

Maya Derrick

Published: 7:00 AM May 15, 2022
Norwich BID: (L-R) Andrew Dernie, Tessa Haskey, Stefan Gurney, Izzi Johnson and Martin Blackwell

(L-R) Norwich BID board members Andrew Dernie, Tessa Haskey, executive director Stefan Gurney, head of marketing Izzi Johnson and Martin Blackwell, head of operations - Credit: Beth Moseley Photography

An ambitious new plan to keep the Fine City thriving for years to come has been revealed. 

Between June 1 and June 28, the Norwich Business Improvement District (BID) is asking more than 700 city centre businesses to vote for it to deliver a third term of work and raise £5million to reinvest in Norwich’s future. 

The BID’s aims over the next five years are spread across three key areas.

The first is improving the city experience, the second to promote Norwich as a stand-out destination to live, work and visit and finally to act as a strong voice on issues that matter most to businesses.

Norwich BID also plans to launch ‘Work in Norwich’ - a commercial campaign to bring more talent into the city.

The BID proposal needs a majority of 'yes' votes in order to receive the approval from the Secretary of State, and establish the BID for the next 5 years.

Stefan Gurney, executive director of Norwich BID, said: "Over the last decade, the BID has seen huge success with projects we know make a real difference to footfall, to visitor numbers and investment in businesses here.

(L-R) Stefan Gurney, Tessa Haskey, Andrew Dernie, Izzi Johnson and Martin Blackwell of Norwich BID

(L-R) Stefan Gurney, Tessa Haskey, Andrew Dernie, Izzi Johnson and Martin Blackwell of Norwich BID - Credit: Beth Moseley Photography

"The team at Norwich BID would be enormously proud to continue this work for another five years."

Over the last five year period, Norwich BID has provided business relief and free PPE throughout the pandemic, raised £18,000 through Norwich Street Aid to support those rough sleeping in the city and brought 32,000 visitors to Love Light Norwich in 2020 and 2022 - to name a few.

Jarrold managing director, John Adams, said: "The list of the BID’s achievements is long.

Jarrold managing director John Adams

Jarrold managing director John Adams - Credit: James Rouse Photography

"In this fast-changing world we need more than ever to harness the ambition and energy in our city and support the BID in helping to deliver our vision."

Lauren Collins-Hines of Lauren Rose Interior Design, one of Norwich's newest businesses, said: "Norwich BID and their events bring a great amount of footfall into the city centre.

Lauren Collins-Hines was overjoyed when she secured a 'prestigious' unit in Norwich's Royal Arcade for her studio

Lauren Collins-Hines was overjoyed when she secured a 'prestigious' unit in Norwich's Royal Arcade for her studio, Lauren Rose Interior Design

"I feel like we take their support for granted.

"I look forward to understanding more about what they do and what they can give back to Norwich over the next five years."

