7 of Norwich's top independent shops according to our readers

The Book Hive, an independent bookshop on London Street, Norwich. Photo: Steve Adams

It's always important to support the high street and with the city's great selection it's never been easier.

Here are seven of the best independent shops in Norwich, according to Evening News readers.

1. Jarrold

Jarrold department store overlooks Norwich Market - Credit: Jarrold

Where: London St, Norwich NR2 1JF

When: 9.30am to 5pm Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, until 5.30pm Thursday and 6pm Saturday, 10.30am to 4.30pm Sunday.

The oldest business on this list, Jarrold was started in Suffolk in 1770 and it still remains in the family.

In its time it has seen ten monarchs and become "a part of Norfolk life".

The department store, which overlooks Norwich Market, sells a curated selection of products with everything from perfume to toys as well as a food hall and restaurant.

2. Head in the Clouds

Where: 13 Pottergate, Norwich NR2 1DS

When: 9.30am to 5.30pm Monday to Friday, until 6pm Saturday, 11am to 5pm Sunday

This hippie heaven in the Lanes is stuffed with treasures like handicrafts, clothes and assorted incense.

It also has a sister shop next door called Feet on the Ground.

3. Thorns

Thorns DIY in Norwich, a city institution - Credit: Archant

Where: 22 Exchange St, Norwich NR2 1AT

When: 9am to 5.30pm Monday to Saturday, 10am to 4pm Sunday

This Aladdin's cave of DIY has eight departments stocking everything from home and garden to industrial and agricultural products in its quirky layout.

The store, which first opened in 1835, was recently named the UK's DIY retailer of the year and is still run by the family who consider the knowledgeable staff their greatest strength.

4. Great Eastern Models

Where: 199 Plumstead Rd, Norwich NR1 4AB

When: 9.30am to 4.30pm Tuesday to Saturday

Stacked to the ceiling with trains, tracks and everything else one needs for a model railway, Great Eastern Models also has a model planning area serving tea and coffee.

Run by three siblings, this shop opened in the mid-80s to serve the community in and around Norwich and hosts regular demos and kit-building classes.

5. Philip Browne

The windows at Philip Browne are often creative and quirky - Credit: Danielle Boode

Where: 3 Guildhall Hill, Norwich NR2 1JH

When: 9.30am to 5.30pm Monday to Saturday, 10.30am to 4pm Sunday

This clothes shop has always aimed to bring luxury to Norwich without pretension. It has moved through three stores over the years before settling in its current location.

It was recently named one of the best independent retail experiences in the UK by the Sunday Times for the way it "blends humour with high fashion", the cheeky window displays and its selection of luxury brands.

6. Soundclash Records

Where: 28 St Benedicts St, Norwich NR2 4AQ

When: 10am to 5pm Wednesday to Saturday, opens 11am Tuesday

With 30 years trading under its belt, this store is a Norwich institution for record lovers. It was also named one of Britain's best small shops by the Guardian.

It stocks everything from new releases and cult favourites to undeniable classics and underground artists. Customers have a unique experience, being able to listen to albums before purchasing.

7. The Book Hive

The Book Hive is a popular shop in London Street - Credit: Antony Kelly

Where: 53 London St, Norwich NR2 1HL

When: 9.30am to 5.30pm Tuesday to Saturday, opens 10am Monday, 11am to 4pm Sunday

This award-winning shop, which spreads books across tables to showcase the beautiful fronts, is known for its warmth and customer service, often offering to specially buy in copies of books customers are looking for.

The Book Hive was once named the best small bookshop in Britain by the Daily Telegraph and has regular author signings, book launches, reading hours and work booths for those wanting to read or write in peace.