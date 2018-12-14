19th-century explorer inspires Norwich travel company to rebrand

A luxury travel company from Norwich has taken inspiration from a 19th-century adventurer for its new rebrand.

The Bespoke Travel Group has been renamed Humboldt, after the explorer Alexander von Humboldt, who travelled extensively in South America.

Since being founded in 2011, the travel company has built a strong reputation for five-star packages to South and Central America.

The rebrand was masterminded by Norwich-based Full Mix Marketing, which is a member of the Future50 group of Norfolk and Suffolk’s most exciting businesses.

Humboldt co-founder Simon Williams said: “Full Mix Marketing took the time to understood what we do, our customers and why they choose to travel with us. They developed a range of great concepts but the one we chose was unanimous. The connection with Alexander von Humboldt was exactly what we were looking for.”

Full Mix Marketing is led by Sarah West, recent winner of an Institute of Directors’ Director of the Year award.

“Branding is critical, particularly in a busy market like travel,”she said.

“The new Humboldt brand is the perfect way to ensure Bespoke Travel stands out.”