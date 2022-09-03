Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Landlord explains how he turned derelict pub into 'down-to-earth boozer'

Emily Thomson

Emily Thomson

Published: 9:00 AM September 3, 2022
Gary Harvey, landlord of the Berstrete Gates, which he has successfully turned around.

A city landlord who has transformed a once downtrodden boozer has told of the challenges he faced in turning its reputation around.

The Berstrete Gates is a "friendly, community pub" says landlord Gary Harvey, who took it on in August 2020.

Despite being in the midst of a pandemic, the 62-year-old decided it was time for a career change so he could be close to his family in the area - including his 18 grandchildren.

The Berstrete Gates.

But with the building, in Ber Street, in a state of disrepair and having a troublesome past, Mr Harvey said there have been some hurdles to overcome.

"It was a big task. It had been left in disrepair," he said.

"I couldn't even get any Covid grants so all of that money came out of my savings - that's what I used to keep it going. I will never get that back unless we really turn the pub around.

"But I’m a survivor. I have got a roof over my head, my family around me, food in my stomach and I have a laugh every day."

Gary Harvey, landlord of the Berstrete Gates, which he has successfully turned around.

Now, after investing £70,000 to bring it back up to scratch and a crackdown on trouble makers, he says it's time to leave the past in the past. 

"It's really disappointing and disheartening when incidents happen in the area and we are associated with it," he said.

"It’s much more family-friendly now," he said. "They are not many pubs you can walk into and you feel welcome.

"In here everyone talks to you. They are decent people.

Gary Harvey, landlord of the Berstrete Gates, which he has successfully turned around in the new-loo

"We have worked hard to turn the pub around. Now, it's just a down-to-earth boozer.

"Community is important to me. A lot of people are on their own and they come here so they can speak to someone and have a drink."

This "cheap and cheerful" pub sells only bottled beers and cans, as well as a vast range of spirits, and its karaoke nights have been a hit with locals.

The skeleton on a bike outside the Berstrete Gates.

There are also plans to update the kitchen with the aim of serving Sunday roasts in the future.

And as the men's football World Cup approaches, Mr Harvey said he is looking forward to having a packed pub with new faces, to show just how much it has changed. 


Maya Derrick
Louisa Baldwin
Sean Galea-Pace
Maya Derrick