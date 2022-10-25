From Ds to a doctorate: Honour for city chef 'beyond wildest dreams'

Richard Bainbridge of Benedicts received an honorary doctorate at Norwich Cathedral for the inspirational work he does with young people - Credit: City College Norwich

He's usually found in his chef's whites.

But Richard Bainbridge swapped his apron for a graduation gown and mortar board this weekend as he accepted an honorary doctorate at Norwich Cathedral on Saturday.

The city chef, who struggled through school due to dyslexia, was "overwhelmed" to receive the award as his children, wife and mother looked on.

Mr Bainbridge, who grew up in Hellesdon, was given the gong by City College Norwich to mark his contribution to hospitality, wider work in education and his charitable endeavours.

The owner of popular city restaurant Benedicts, Mr Bainbridge said he wanted to use his passion for food to inspire the next generation and teach them that "as long as they're doing something they love they can and will succeed".

The Great British Menu winner said: “When I was at school I felt really lost. I got mostly Ds.

“I didn’t like school, I wasn’t good at it but I want to show my teachers and school friends that I can be something and show people it will be alright.”

Studying at City College, Mr Bainbridge said he finally discovered his love of food and discovered he "could make his family proud".

He said: “I think my grandparents inspired me because they just lit up the room wherever they went.

“But I also had a drive to be successful. I was lucky to realise that cooking is what I am good at when I was young.

“I wanted to prove to my mum that the sacrifices she made were going to be worth it. I wanted to be the best I could be in an industry I then fell in love with.”

Richard remembers walking along St Benedicts as an aspiring chef and looking at the restaurant he now owns.

He added: “I don’t ever let anything go to my head, I'm so humbled by the honour from my college.

“It’s hard to comprehend that people think I deserve it.

“To be recognised in Norwich Cathedral of all places – standing in there in a hat and cape getting a degree was just never in my wildest dreams – it's one of the best days of my life.”

