City beer festival will have 320 different drinks on offer
The city's 44th beer festival will see hundreds of beers, ciders and ales on offer sourced locally and from across the globe.
The festival, taking place from October 24 to October 29, will have "some well-loved and 'wow' beers" to delight customers, bosses said.
Local brews include Ampersand, Beeston, and Golden Triangle.
While those looking for "something special" will find Downton's Elderquad, Spey Valley's Stillman's IPA or Brew York's Rhubarbra Streisand.
Craig Harmer, beer festival organiser, said: "If you’re new to real ale, real cider or world beers, our bar staff are knowledgeable and can make recommendations.
"If you’re new to the festival, we advise you to collect your drinks stamp card then take a look around the different areas."
The beer festival will be held at The Halls, where entry is for either "a modest fee" or free for those who are members of Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA).
Lunchtime sessions are 11.30am until 3pm and evening sessions start at 5pm – with all day opening on Saturday until 9pm.