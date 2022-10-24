Cheers! Norwich Beer Festival returns with tipples from across the globe
- Credit: Archant
The highlight of any booze boffin's calendar has returned with the Norwich Beer Festival throwing open its doors for the 44th annual event.
Brewers are out in full force to treat those looking to try a tipple or two with a range of 320 different drinks on offer from October 24 to 29 at The Halls.
Craig Harmer, who has been the event organiser for the last five years, hopes the event will put the hops back into hospitality sector.
The 41-year-old said: "This event is vital for the city.
"We've got every publican in Norwich and almost nearly every brewer in East Anglia, all talking to each other and enjoying a drink.
"The last few years the numbers have dipped but that's been industry wide.
"We're hoping to get between 12,000 to 16,000 people attend throughout the week."
Most Read
- 1 Norwich MP and minister announces who she is backing for PM
- 2 5 of the most affordable spots for a roast dinner in Norwich
- 3 Which acts could join Arctic Monkeys in headlining Carrow Road?
- 4 Popular daytime TV show films on Magdalen Street
- 5 Safety fears over St Stephens bus bay design
- 6 Norwich's history explored in new TV show with Blackadder star
- 7 Blinded by the light... Canaries complain about new floodlights
- 8 Homes hit by power cuts as storm batters county
- 9 Can you spot yourself in our bumper Run Norwich gallery?
- 10 City road closes from today as work begins on new zebra crossing
Local brews at the festival include Ampersand, Beeston and Golden Triangle.
Those looking for something further afield can find the World Beer Bar, run by Cheryl Cade.
The 52-year-old added: "There's such a variety of beers and ales on offer this year.
"It's extremely important to the hospitality industry.
"With the World Beer bar everyone gets to see and experience different drinks.
"We've got beers from Germany, Spain, Belgium and France.
"But further away we also have drinks from China, Taiwan and Estonia."
Lunchtime sessions are 11.30am until 3pm and evening sessions start at 5pm – with all day opening on Saturday until 9pm.
Alan Edwards has been involved in every Norwich Beer Festival, from "taking out the rubbish to being the festival organiser".
The 69-year-old said: "Events like this define what Norwich is all about.
"It does so much for the trade, bringing in roughly 16,000 people.
"As well as attend the festival they'll visit attractions, stay in hotels, eat at restaurants - it brings a great deal of footfall to the city
"It's an essential part of the city's fabric."
All donations will go towards Nelson's Journey charity which helps support children and young people in Norfolk with bereavement needs.
Entry is for either "a modest fee" or free for those who are members of Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA).