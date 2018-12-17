Search

Norwich-based subsea service provider Acteon buys world-leading corrosion controller

17 December, 2018 - 11:35
Acteon offshore energy company. Picture: Acteon

Norwich-based subsea services company Acteon Group has bought corrosion specialist Deepwater Corrosion Services Inc.

The business, which employs 1,500 people and is based in Ferry Road, Norwich, said the acquisition had been made to help its customers better manage the integrity of subsea infrastructure throughout the life of a field.

Deepwater is a global leader in subsea corrosion control for all asset types, including oil and gas platforms and wind turbines. The company operates from facilities in the USA, Brazil, Norway and Australia, as well as the UK.

“Our corrosion-control experience stretches back over 30 years,” says Jim Britton, Deepwater president and chief executive officer.

“I am excited by the opportunity within Acteon to grow our business and to provide more integrated subsea solutions throughout the life of a field that enhance efficiency and reduce costs for our customers.”

