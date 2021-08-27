Love dogs and a dip? This could be the job for you

Published: 8:53 PM August 27, 2021

A unique career opportunity for dog-lovers is up for grabs in Norwich - but only apply if you don’t mind getting wet.

Doggy Paddle Norwich is hoping to grow its animal hydrotherapy business as its hunts for two people to fill full-time and part time positions.

The full-time team member will get two years training in running a hydrotherapy pool, with the business offering aid to canines in pain and on the mend from injury.

Owner Rachel Lambert, 29, said: “We are giving someone the opportunity to start a career. If someone really loves and wants to work with dogs this is the job for them."

Doggy Paddle is a mother-daughter business based on the Hellesdon Park Industrial Estate which first opened in September last year.

Ms Lambert added: “We see everything from the smallest toy poodles all the way up to Great Danes and New Foundlands.

“It’s the best thing because it’s when they are at their happiest in the water.

“You get to see puppies swim for the first time mastering their doggy paddle or older dogs coming out of the pool a foot taller, so proud of themselves.”

