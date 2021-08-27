News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Love dogs and a dip? This could be the job for you

Emily Thomson

Published: 8:53 PM August 27, 2021   
Blue the labrador goes for a swim in the new Doggy Paddle swimming pool on Hellesden Park Industrial

Blue the Labrador goes for a swim in the Doggy Paddle swimming pool on Hellesdon Park Industrial Estate in Norwich.

A unique career opportunity for dog-lovers is up for grabs in Norwich - but only apply if you don’t mind getting wet.  

Doggy Paddle Norwich is hoping to grow its animal hydrotherapy business as its hunts for two people to fill full-time and part time positions.

The full-time team member will get two years training in running a hydrotherapy pool, with the business offering aid to canines in pain and on the mend from injury.

Owner Rachel Lambert, 29, said: “We are giving someone the opportunity to start a career. If someone really loves and wants to work with dogs this is the job for them."

Doggy Paddle is a mother-daughter business based on the Hellesdon Park Industrial Estate which first opened in September last year. 

Labrador, Tinker, gets a blow dry after swimming at Doggy Paddle in Norwich from co-owners Rachel La

Labrador, Tinker, gets a blow dry after swimming at Doggy Paddle in Norwich from co-owners Rachel Lambert (left) and her mum George.

Ms Lambert added: “We see everything from the smallest toy poodles all the way up to Great Danes and New Foundlands.  

“It’s the best thing because it’s when they are at their happiest in the water. 

“You get to see puppies swim for the first time mastering their doggy paddle or older dogs coming out of the pool a foot taller, so proud of themselves.” 

Rachel Lambert (back) and her mum George (front) co-own Doggy Paddle swimming pool in Norwich, which

Rachel Lambert (back) and her mum George (front) co-own Doggy Paddle swimming pool in Norwich, which was built by Matthew Webb (middle), of MC Webb Construction.

Rachel Lambert (left) and her mum George (centre), co-owners of Doggy Paddle swimming pool in Norwic

Rachel Lambert (left) and her mum George (centre), co-owners of Doggy Paddle swimming pool in Norwich, Matthew Webb (right) of MC Webb Construction, with dogs Tinker and Blue. - Credit: Archant

Rachel Lambert with her labrador, Blue, at Doggy Paddle swimming pool in Norwich. Picture: Lauren De

Rachel Lambert with her labrador, Blue, at Doggy Paddle swimming pool in Norwich. - Credit: Archant

