City bargain store set to double in size with expansion
- Credit: Grace Piercy
A Norwich bargain store has a huge expansion under way which when complete will see it double in size.
B&M at Riverside Retail Park is undergoing a makeover to create a "bigger and better store".
It is expanding from the current store into the former Outfit store next door. The two are currently being connected by open shutter doors.
The entire store, both units, is currently open but is set to close for a week on Sunday, June 12.
The newly refurbished store will then reopen on Friday, June 17.
B&M has apologised for any disruption to its customers during the 'makeover'.
The Riverside store is one of ten B&M stores in Norfolk and Waveney. There are two other stores in Norwich alone.
B&M is a British-Luxembourg business that began in Lancashire in 1978. The variety retailer has more than 700 stores in the UK.