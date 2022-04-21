Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
City bargain store set to double in size with expansion

Grace Piercy

Published: 6:45 PM April 21, 2022
GP_02_ B&M_RIVERSIDE_APR22

The B&M at Riverside Retail Park is undergoing a massive expansion - Credit: Grace Piercy

A Norwich bargain store has a huge expansion under way which when complete will see it double in size.

B&M at Riverside Retail Park is undergoing a makeover to create a "bigger and better store".

GP_04_ B&M_RIVERSIDE_APR22

The stores are currently open and connected by open shutter doors - Credit: Grace Piercy

It is expanding from the current store into the former Outfit store next door. The two are currently being connected by open shutter doors.

The entire store, both units, is currently open but is set to close for a week on Sunday, June 12.

GP_01_ B&M_RIVERSIDE_APR22

There are signs on the store apologising to customers for the disruption - Credit: Grace Piercy

The newly refurbished store will then reopen on Friday, June 17.

B&M has apologised for any disruption to its customers during the 'makeover'.

GP_05_ B&M_RIVERSIDE_APR22

The current store is expanding into the former Outfit next door - Credit: Grace Piercy

The Riverside store is one of ten B&M stores in Norfolk and Waveney. There are two other stores in Norwich alone.

B&M is a British-Luxembourg business that began in Lancashire in 1978. The variety retailer has more than 700 stores in the UK.

GP_03_ B&M_RIVERSIDE_APR22

The store is set to close for a refit in mid-June - Credit: Grace Piercy

