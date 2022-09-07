New barber shop to open in city centre after £40,000 investment

City Cut Barbers, in Castle Meadow, is opening September 8 and offering free haircuts - Credit: Sonya Duncan

A city centre barbers is set to open this week and will be giving free haircuts all day to mark the occasion.

City Cut Barbers, located in Castle Meadow, has replaced Above The Fringe which closed on August 5.

But after two months and "a lot of hard work" the new stylish salon will open its doors on September 8.

Omed Kadir, owner of City Cut Barbers, said: "I'm really excited to get the shop opened up.

"It's all come together and looking really nice.

"We're offering free haircuts to everyone who comes in on September 8.

"We wanted to welcome people to us but also try to help with the cost of living crisis.

"Even something as simple as a haircut can be expensive at times but especially now."

Omed, 34 from NR2, invested a whopping £40,000 into the venue to bring it up to scratch.

The barber shop has three full-time staff on hand to snip, shave and blow dry customers seven days a week.

He added: "It's been OK setting up as there was already a barber shop here.

"So the structure was already in place.

"It just took some time to decorate everything and get it looking just how we wanted.

"We want to make this a nice place where people feel welcome to come in, sit down and feel comfortable.

"It's a good location with a lot of footfall so we should be busy."

Ganjo Miradi, the 21-year-old manager of City Cut Barbers, said: "I'm really excited to get going.

"I worked at another barber shop in Dereham Road for the last three years.

"I've got a lot of hairdressing experience under my belt.

"But I'm now looking forward to making the step up to management here.

"I love the look of the place - it's looking really professional.

"With the free haircuts we're offering I'm expecting it to be a really busy start which is great.

"We've also already got a great client base so we're in a good position already."

City Cut Barbers is open Monday to Wednesday 9am to 7pm, Thursday to Saturday 9am to 8pm, and Sunday 10am to 5pm.